RBSE 5th results 2025 out today: Check Result and download at rajpsp.nic.in

RBSE 5th results 2025 out today: The Rajasthan Council of School Education, Bikaner, has announced the Class 5 results today, 30th May. Students can check and download their RBSE Class 5th results from the official websites: rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and rajpsp.nic.in.

The Class 5 board exams in Rajasthan for 2025 were held from 7th to 17th April, 2025.

How to check RBSE Class 5 results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download RBSE Class 5th results:

Visit either of the official websites: rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in or rajpsp.nic.in

Click the link for the Class 5 result.

Enter your roll number from the admit card, along with other required details like your district, application number, or school NIC-SD/PSP code.

Submit the details and download your result.

RBSE Class 5 results 2025: Previous year's results

Last year, the exams took place between April 30 and May 4 across 18,954 centres in the state. The overall pass rate in 2024 was 97.06 per cent. Private schools had a pass rate of 97.04%, while government schools had a slightly lower rate of 96.79%.

RBSE 5th results: Girls outshine boys last year

In 2024, girls had a higher pass percentage (97.23 per cent) than boys (96.89 per cent). Out of 14.35 lakh students who took the exams, 13.93 lakh passed.

RBSE 5th results 2025: Supplementary exams

Students who received an E grade were not marked as failed. Instead, they were given the chance to appear for supplementary exams.

Top Performing Districts

The district of Sikar performed the best last year, followed by Dausa, Alwar, Ajmer, and Nagaur.