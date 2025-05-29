RBSE Rajasthan Class 5 board results to be out soon at rajresults.nic.in

The Rajasthan Board Class 5 results are likely to be announced on 29 or 30 May 2025, according to the board. Students can check their marks online on the official website, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in, using their login credentials.
The Rajasthan Board is likely to announce the Class 5 results by the end of this week, most likely on May 29 or 30. Once the results are announced, the link to download the mark sheet will be activated.
How to check and download the RBSE Class 5 results 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the RBSE Class 5 results 2025:
Visit one of the official websites: rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, check for the “RBSE 5th Class Result 2025”.
Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and other details.
Once you click submit button, your results will appear on your screen.
Students can download and take printouts for future reference.
RBSE 5th Class results 2025: Last year’s performance
In 2024, around 14.35 lakh students took the Class 5 RBSE exam. Out of them, 13.93 lakh students passed. Girls outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 97.23 per cent, while boys had a pass percentage of 96.89 per cent.