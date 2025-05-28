CHSE Odisha instant exam 2025: Online form submission begins today

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has started the application form submission process for the CHSE Odisha instant exam 2025 today, May 28. The students from arts, commerce, science, and vocational streams can now submit their application forms by June 2 from their respective higher secondary schools.

The CHSE Odisha Instant Exam 2025 will be conducted on June 25 and 26, with one sitting scheduled per day. The timing and duration of each exam will differ based on the subject. This special exam is being held for students who have passed overall but failed in one compulsory, elective, or trade subject.

What is the CHSE instant exam?

ALSO READ: RBSE 10th results 2025: How to check results if official website crashes? The CHSE Instant exam is conducted for students who failed one compulsory, elective, or trade subject. The exam is open to both regular and non-regular students, including those enrolled in distance learning programs. Students who appeared as compartmental candidates in only one paper of the AHS Examination-2025 and failed that paper are also eligible to take the exam in 2025, but only for the subject they failed.

According to the official notice, “A candidate, whose result has been withheld/cancelled for mass malpractice, shall not be eligible for Instant Examination-2D25”. The official notification for the HS Instant Exam 2025 includes a list of eligible candidates, providing details like their stream, roll number, registration number, name, subject, and category.

CHSE instant exam 2025: Important dates and time

According to the official announcement, students can submit their applications online until June 2, 2025, with the online application process opening today, May 28. The first sitting of the 2025 CHSE Odisha instant exam will take place from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM on June 25 and 26.

CHSE Odisha Instant Exam 2025: How to Apply?

Step 1: Visit the official website at chseodisha.nic.in.

Step 2: In the announcement segment, press on the CHSE Odisha Online Form 2025 for Instant Exam.

Step 3: Fill in your login credentials, such as application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Enter the application form and send the required documents.

Step 5: Make a payment of the essential registration fee and submit it.

Step 6: Download the application form for later use.

CHSE instant exam 2025: Fee structure

• For appearing in a non-practical subject: Rs 520

• For appearing in a Practical /Project paper (except Biology): Rs 560

• For appearing in the Biology subject: Rs 600

• According to the CHSE, the candidates who have made the payment of an additional centre charge at the time of the Annual H.S. Examination, 2025, will also have to make a payment of an additional centre charge of Rs 50 per candidate if they submit examination forms for instant examination, 2025.

• The examination fee of Rs. 165 (examination fees) plus the practical/project examination fee of Rs. 40 per paper is the benchmark for candidates with a disability.

CHSE instant exam 2025: Eligibility

• The examination can be taken by a regular or former regular candidate in the Arts, Commerce, Science, and Vocational Streams as well as Distance Education who has received a high mark overall (210 marks) but failed one required, elective, or trade paper.

• A candidate will not be eligible for the 2025 Instant Examination if their results have been withheld or cancelled due to widespread misconduct.

• If a candidate has only taken one Compartmental Candidate paper in the AHS Examination-2025 and failed it, they can only take that paper again in the Instant Examination-2025.

Odisha CHSE Instant Exam 2025: Documents needed

Candidates will have to attach the documents below to submit their CHSE Odisha instant exam 2025 application.

• Annexure-2

• SB collect the receipt

• Xerox copy of the mark sheet displaying instant exam eligibility.