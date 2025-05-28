The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the RBSE Class 10 results 2025 on May 28, in a press conference which took place at 4 pm.

The State Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, joined the press conference through VC from Kota to announce the results. Board Administrator and Divisional Commissioner Mahesh Chandra Sharma also attended the press conference along with other officers.

Students who appeared for the board examination can check and download their results through the official website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

This year, a total of 10,16,963 candidates had registered for the examination as the RBSE conducted the Class 10 examination from March 6 to April 4, 2025.

RBSE 10th results 2025: Pass percentage

This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 93.6 per cent. Once again, girl students have outperformed boys, recording a pass percentage of 94.08%, while boys reported 93.16 per cent.

Rajasthan 10th topper: Khushi Saini secures top rank

How to check and download the RBSE 10th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RBSE 10th results 2025:

Visit the official RBSE results website.

On the home page, check for the “RBSE 10th Result 2025” link.

Enter your login details, such as roll number and any other required details.

Once you submit, your RBSE 10th results will appear on your screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

RBSE 10th results 2025: Official websites to check results

Here are the official websites to check RBSE 10th results 2025:

rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

rajresults.nic.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Rajasthan board exam result 2025 through SMS

Students can also check the RBSE 10th results through SMS. They need to type RJ10 space Roll Number and send the message to 56263 or 5676750. Their RBSE 10th results will be sent to them directly to their phone.