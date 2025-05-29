Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 05:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
DDA recruitment 2025 notification out: Application process to begin soon

DDA recruitment 2025 notification out: Application process to begin soon

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has released a notification. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 1,338 vacancies, which include JE, ASO, Patwari and more

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 5:38 PM IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has announced its recruitment drive for 2025. A total of 1,383 vacancies are available across Group A, B, and C posts. These include positions like Junior Engineer, Assistant Section Officer, Patwari, and more.
 
The recruitment is open to people with different educational backgrounds — from those who have passed Class 10 to those with graduate and postgraduate degrees.

DDA recruitment 2025: Application process

The online application process will begin soon on the official DDA website (dda.gov.in). Interested candidates should first check the eligibility criteria. Those who meet the requirements can then apply online.

How to apply for DDA recruitment 2025?

Here are the steps to apply for DDA recruitment 2025:
 
  • Visit the official website, dda.gov.in
  • Go to the Recruitment section.
  • Register using a valid email ID and phone number.
  • Fill out the application form and upload the necessary documents.
  • Submit the form and pay the fee.
  • Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.

DDA recruitment 2025: List of available posts

Here are some of the roles open under DDA Recruitment 2025:

  • Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE)
  • Junior Engineer (JE)
  • Assistant Section Officer (ASO)
  • Stenographer Grade D
  • Legal Assistant
  • Patwari
  • Naib Tehsildar
  • Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS)
  • Deputy Director
  • Assistant Director
  • Programmer
  • Surveyor
  • Junior Translator
  • Architectural Assistant
  • Planning Assistant
  • Assistant Director (Ministerial)
  • Assistant Security Officer

Who can apply for DDA recruitment 2025?

To be eligible, applicants must meet the following:
  • Educational qualifications: The candidates' educational requirements vary by position, it can range from 10th pass, ITI, Diploma, to Bachelor's and Master's degrees in relevant fields.
  • Age limit: The age limit varies by post and generally between 19 to 35 years.
  • Pay scale: Positions are categorised from Level 1 to Level 11 as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).
Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully to understand the eligibility criteria, selection process, and other essential details before applying.

DDA recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection stages may include: 
  • Computer-Based Test (CBT): Online test to check relevant knowledge and skills.
  • Skill Test: For specific roles requiring practical abilities.
  • Document Verification: To confirm your qualifications and age.
  • Interview: For selected posts to assess overall suitability.
 

