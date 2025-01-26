Republic Day 2025: Best wishes, messages and quotes to share on this day

On January 26, 2025, India will commemorate its 76th Republic Day . On this day, the Indian Constitution came into force in 1950, establishing the nation as an independent democratic republic. The nation's journey toward independence and democratic governance is honored on this day, which is celebrated with tremendous pride and fervor.

Republic Day brings the country together in its variety, from the great procession at Rajpath (now Kartavya Path) in New Delhi to festivities throughout the states. In addition, people offer warm greetings, messages, and quotes that capture the essence of patriotism and appreciation for the country's forefathers. Here are a few of the greatest quotations, greetings, and messages to send to loved ones on this special day.

Happy Republic Day 2025: Best Wishes

• Let us pledge to uphold the values of our Constitution and work towards a brighter and united India. Happy Republic Day 2025!

• May the ideals of justice, liberty, and equality guide us always. Wishing you a joyous Republic Day!

• On this day, let’s celebrate our rich heritage and commit to building a stronger nation. Happy Republic Day!

• As citizens of a proud democracy, let’s pledge to work for a better tomorrow. Happy Republic Day!

• Proud to be an Indian. Let us work together for peace and prosperity. Happy Republic Day!

• Today, we honour those who gave us the freedom to live with dignity. Jai Hind!

• May our tricolour always fly high and inspire us to achieve greatness. Happy Republic Day!

• This Republic Day, let us remember the sacrifices made to uphold the ideals of democracy. Jai Hind!

• India is not just a nation; it’s a feeling. Let’s celebrate its glory. Happy Republic Day 2025!

• Freedom in mind, faith in heart, and memories in soul. Let’s salute our nation on Republic Day.

Republic Day 2025: Messages

• Our Constitution is a beacon of hope and unity. Let us uphold its values. Happy Republic Day!

• Let us celebrate our nation’s progress and reaffirm our commitment to its ideals.

• Republic Day reminds us of the strength of our democracy and the resilience of our people.

• Every Republic Day is a step forward in the journey of building a stronger nation.

• Today, we remember the makers of our Constitution and their vision for a progressive India.

• Republic Day is a reminder that we are the guardians of India’s legacy. Jai Hind!

• Let us work together to strengthen the fabric of democracy in India. Happy Republic Day!

• As we celebrate Republic Day, let’s honour the sacrifices made for our independence and democracy.

• The Constitution gave us rights, but also responsibilities. Let’s fulfil them with pride.

• On this day, let us celebrate the power of unity in diversity. Jai Hind!

Republic Day 2025: Quotes to Share

• "Democracy means nothing if people are not able to work for the common good." - Jawaharlal Nehru

• "The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others." - Mahatma Gandhi

• "Take to the path of dharma – the path of truth and justice." - Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

• "The future depends on what we do in the present." - Subhas Chandra Bose

• "Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high… Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake." - Rabindranath Tagore

• "The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of British rule in India." - Lala Lajpat Rai

• "We must re-dedicate ourselves to the service of the people and the country." - Dr Rajendra Prasad

• "We are Indians, firstly and lastly." - Dr B.R. Ambedkar

• "Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it." - Bal Gangadhar Tilak

• "You may never know what results come from your actions, but if you do nothing, there will be no result." - Mahatma Gandhi.