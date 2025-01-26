Indonesian President hails PM Modi's leadership: 'Inspiration for us'

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, who is on a two-day state visit to India, hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, calling it "inspirational."

Subianto arrived in Delhi to grace the 76th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest. President Droupadi Murmu received Subianto at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturday and hosted a banquet in his honour, which was also attended by PM Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and top ministers of the government.

Speaking at the banquet, Subianto said, "I am very proud to be here (in India). I am not a professional politician, I am not a good diplomat, I say what is in my heart. I came here for a few days but learned a lot from Prime Minister Modi's leadership and commitments."

"His commitment to alleviating poverty, helping the marginalised, and helping the weakest part of your society, is an inspiration for us. I would like to wish the people of India prosperity, peace, and greatness in the coming years. I would like to see Indonesia and India continuing to be close partners and friends," he added.

In a post on X, PM Modi noted that Indonesia was the guest nation when India marked its first Republic Day, and Subianto would attend the celebrations with the country celebrating 75 years as a republic on Sunday.

"India is honoured to welcome President Prabowo Subianto," PM Modi tweeted.

He added he and Subianto discussed various aspects of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Subianto's visit saw the signing and renewal of five Memorandums of Understanding on wide-ranging fields, including health, traditional medicine and maritime security. Indian investments in Indonesia amounts to USD 1.56 billion in infrastructure, power, textiles, steel, automotive, mining, banking and consumer goods sectors.

A 352-member marching and band contingent from Indonesia will be participating in the Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path here. This will be the first time that an Indonesian marching and band contingent will participate in a national day parade abroad. (With inputs from agencies)