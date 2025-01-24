Virender Sehwag and Aarti Ahlawat to separate after 20 years of marriage?

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag and his wife, Aarti Ahlawat, have been married for over twenty years, and are reportedly parting ways.

The couple got married in 2004 and the ceremony was hosted at the residence of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

According to the Hindustan Times report, the couple unfollowed each other on Instagram. The report also stated that they are not living together for months. Divorce is likely on the cards as things were not going well between the two for several months.

They have two sons together, Aryavir, born in 2007 and Vedant, born in 2010.

Sehwag is a legendary cricketer and has played 104 Tests and 251 ODIs for India with a score of 8,586 runs in tests and 8,273 runs in ODI, respectively.

After retiring from international cricket in 2015, Sehwag served in various capacities, including as a member of the Anti-Doping Appeal Panel under the National Anti-Doping Agency.

Who is Aarti Ahlawat?

Born in Delhi on December 16, 1980, Aarti Ahlawat is the daughter of well-known lawyer Suraj Singh Ahlawat. She completed her schooling at Lady Irwin Secondary School and Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and completed her diploma in Computer Science from Maitreyi College, Delhi University.

When did Aarti Ahlawat marry Virender Sehwag?

The couple has been seen together at multiple public ceremonies and occasions in the last few years.

However, both unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation about their strained relationship. Sources say that they have been living together for several months due to emotional differences.

Virender Sehwag stats

Test

ODI

FC

LA

Runs scored 8,586 8,273 14,683 10,454

Batting average 49.34 35.05 47.36 34.05

100s/50s 23/32 15/38 42/55 16/57

Top score 319 219 319 219

Balls bowled 3,731 4,392 8,614 6,009

Wickets 40 96 105 142

Bowling average 47.35 40.13 42.57 36.29

Virender Sehwag net worth

Virender Sehwag's net worth ranges between ₹340 crore and ₹350 crore. The former opener is also ranked 5th on the list of richest Indian cricketers, according to several media reports.