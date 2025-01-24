Republic Day 2025 Quiz: Test your knowledge with these questions & answers

2025 Republic Day Quiz: India adopted its constitution on January 26, 1950, and became a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic. To mark this day, the Republic Day parade is also held at Kartavya Path in Delhi showing India's military capabilities along with cultural diversity and rich heritage of India.

India whole-heartedly celebrates its hard-earned freedom and democratic ideal by flag hoisting, vibrant displays and patriotism. This day honours the spirit of India's journey towards progress and its unwavering dedication to democracy. Schools or colleges organise quiz competitions on this day.

Here are some interesting and informative quizzes for Republic Day 2025, with answers to test your knowledge about India’s history, culture, tradition, and the significance of this special occasion.

Republic Day Quiz With Answers

1. When is India’s Republic Day celebrated?

a) August 15

b) January 26

c) October 2

d) November 14

Answer: b) January 26

2. In which year did India adopt its Constitution?

a) 1947

b) 1950

c) 1952

d) 1949

Answer: d) 1949

3. Who is known as the “Architect of the Indian Constitution”?

a) Jawaharlal Nehru

b) B.R. Ambedkar

c) Mahatma Gandhi

d) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Answer: b) B.R. Ambedkar

4. The Preamble of the Indian Constitution begins with which words?

a) “We the People of India”

b) “India is a Republic”

c) “In the name of God”

d) “The Sovereign Nation of India”

Answer: a) “We the People of India”

5. What is the theme for Republic Day 2025?

a) Unity in Diversity

b) Participative Governance

c) Sustainable Growth with Equality

d) Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas

Answer: d) Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas

6. The Indian Constitution has how many schedules?

a) 8

b) 10

c) 12

d) 14

Answer: c) 12

7. Who hoists the national flag during Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi?

a) The Prime Minister

b) The President of India

c) The Chief Justice of India

d) The Vice President

Answer: b) The President of India

8. What is the duration of the Republic Day parade?

a) About 1 hour

b) About 90 minutes

c) About 2.5 hours

d) About 3 hours

Answer: c) About 2.5 hours

9. Which of the following is the national emblem of India?

a) Peacock

b) Banyan Tree

c) Lion Capital of Ashoka

d) Lotus

Answer: c) Lion Capital of Ashoka

10. How many spokes does the Ashoka Chakra have?

a) 12

b) 18

c) 24

d) 36

Answer: c) 24

11. Which was the first country to attend India’s Republic Day as a guest of honor?

a) Indonesia

b) France

c) Bhutan

d) Russia

Answer: a) Indonesia

12. When was the Indian Constitution enforced?

a) January 26, 1947

b) January 26, 1950

c) January 26, 1949

d) August 15, 1950

Answer: b) January 26, 1950

13. The Republic Day parade concludes at which historic site?

a) India Gate

b) Vijay Chowk

c) Red Fort

d) Rashtrapati Bhavan

Answer: a) India Gate

14. Who was India’s first President?

a) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

b) Jawaharlal Nehru

c) Sardar Patel

d) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

Answer: a) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

15. What does the saffron color in the Indian flag represent?

a) Courage and Sacrifice

b) Peace and Truth

c) Growth and Prosperity

d) Justice and Equality

Answer: a) Courage and Sacrifice

16. How many articles were initially there in the Indian Constitution?

a) 395

b) 400

c) 420

d) 370

Answer: a) 395

17. What is the national motto of India?

a) Satyameva Jayate

b) Jai Hind

c) Vande Mataram

d) Bharat Mata Ki Jai

Answer: a) Satyameva Jayate

18. Which organ of the government is responsible for implementing laws?

a) Legislature

b) Judiciary

c) Executive

d) None of the above

Answer: c) Executive

19. How many fundamental rights are enshrined in the Indian Constitution?

a) 6

b) 7

c) 8

d) 5

Answer: a) 6

20. Which part of the Constitution deals with the Directive Principles of State Policy?

a) Part III

b) Part IV

c) Part V

d) Part VII

Answer: b) Part IV

21. The idea of a republic was borrowed from which country?

a) USA

b) France

c) Ireland

d) UK

Answer: b) France

22. What does the blue color in the Ashoka Chakra signify?

a) Energy

b) Power

c) Sky and Ocean

d) None of the above

Answer: c) Sky and Ocean

23. Which Republic Day parade witnessed women officers leading contingents for the first time?

a) 2015

b) 2016

c) 2019

d) 2020

Answer: c) 2019

24. Which famous song is played at the end of the Republic Day parade?

a) Jana Gana Mana

b) Sare Jahan Se Achha

c) Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon

d) Abide With Me

Answer: d) Abide With Me

25. Who was the chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Constitution?

a) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

b) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

c) Jawaharlal Nehru

d) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Answer: a) Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

26. The national anthem "Jana Gana Mana" was originally composed in which language?

a) Hindi

b) Bengali

c) Tamil

d) Sanskrit

Answer: b) Bengali

27. The President's Bodyguard Regiment was established in which year?

a) 1773

b) 1776

c) 1779

d) 1781

Answer: b) 1776

28. Which Indian state/UT performed its tableau for the first time on Republic Day 2021?

a) Ladakh

b) Sikkim

c) Goa

d) Telangana

Answer: a) Ladakh

29. Who is the Chief Guest for Republic Day 2025?

a) Prabowo Subianto

b) Donald Trump

c) Emmanuel Macron

d) Shinzo Abe

Answer: a) Prabowo Subianto

30. The Constitution of India declares India as a ___?

a) Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic

b) Socialist Democratic Republic

c) Federal Republic

d) None of the above

Answer: a) Sovereign Socialist Secular Democratic Republic