Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Education / News / Over 75% wealthy Indians keen on foreign education for their kids: Survey

Over 75% wealthy Indians keen on foreign education for their kids: Survey

The survey of 1,456 Indians, having investable surplus between Rs 84 lakh ( $ 100,000) and nearly Rs 17 crore ( $ 2 million), conducted in March found the strong urge for overseas education

HDI, human developemnt, education, growth, economic growth
The survey said that financial concerns are the biggest worry for parents when the kid flies out for education.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 10:20 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Over three-fourth of wealthy Indians have sent or are planning to send their kids overseas for education, according to a survey.

The survey of 1,456 Indians, having investable surplus between Rs 84 lakh ( $ 100,000) and nearly Rs 17 crore ( $ 2 million), conducted in March found the strong urge for overseas education with 78 per cent of the respondents saying they are keen on a foreign education for their children.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Investable survey is the amount set aside for investment from overall net worth.

The Global Quality of Life 2024 survey commissioned by foreign lender HSBC said the United States is top overseas destination for Indians, followed by the United Kingdom, Canada. Australia and Singapore.

So strong is the urge for foreign education for the child that the parents are willing to suffer financial strains as well, the survey said, pointing out that the investment in education may come at the sacrifice of retirement savings.

The expected or actual annual cost of overseas education works out at $ 62,364, and may use up to 64 per cent of parents' retirement savings.

More From This Section

BSEB Exam 2025: Registration started for class 10, 12, view details

HPSC PGT admit card 2024 is out, here's how to check and download

UP Police Constable 2024: Answer Key out at uppbpb.gov.in, details inside

PM stresses need to identify, remove obstacles in research ecosystem

Road accidents causing 19 deaths every hour; Nitin Gadkari raises alarm

Parents resort to dipping into general savings, taking loans and selling assets to fund the overseas education, the survey said.

The quality of overseas education tops the list of primary reason for considering the overseas education, followed closely by the possibility to specialise in an area, the survey said.

The survey said that financial concerns are the biggest worry for parents when the kid flies out for education, and followed by others like social or mental concerns and physical or health concerns.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Wealthy Indians' plan to invest abroad via GIFT city hits roadblock

Premium

India's food consumption expenditure trends reveal a reassuring shift

SpiceJet to pay elderly couple full refund for flight cancelled in Covid

Housing, road, railways lead capex spend in Apr-July period, shows data

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways plans IPO no earlier than 2025: Report

Topics :Wealthy indiansIndian educationOverseas education

First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 10:20 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story