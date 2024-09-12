ICAI CA Inter exams begin today: Important documents to carry to exam hall

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) CA intermediate examination 2024 starts today, September 12. The admit card for the examination has already been shared; candidates who are appearing for the exams can download their admit card through the official website, i.e., icai.org. They can download their ICAI CA intermediate exam registration number through other login credentials.

The CA intermediate exams for September 2024 will be held from September 12 to 23. Group 1 exams will take place on September 12, 14 and 17, while Group 2 exams will be conducted on September 19, 21 and 23.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp