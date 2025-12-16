Home / Education / News / RPSC lecturer posts to remain vacant as candidates fall short of 40% cutoff

RPSC lecturer posts to remain vacant as candidates fall short of 40% cutoff

An analysis of the results revealed that out of 24 subjects included in the recruitment, school lecturer posts in 11 subjects are unlikely to be filled

classroom, class, school
Candidates have pointed out that most of the candidates who managed to qualify belong to the general category. Image: Wikimedia Commons
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 4:15 PM IST
A recruitment drive under the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has delivered a stark outcome: hundreds of school lecturer posts are likely to remain vacant after candidates failed to secure even the 40 per cent minimum required to clear the exams.
 
According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, only 392 candidates were able to clear the exams, which were conducted for 723 vacancies across different subjects, including Sociology, Urdu, Commerce, Rajasthani and Music.
 
While the candidates cited difficult, data-based, out-of-textbook questions, an RSPC official said that the candidates only need to secure 40 per cent to clear the exam.

Posts across 11 departments to remain vacant

According to the report, the official said that the recruitment rules are not made by the commission. For recruiting a school lecturer, the minimum qualifying marks were fixed at 40 per cent based on the rules of the Secondary Education Department, he said, adding that the commission wants to send good candidates to schools, which is why the question papers are being prepared at a high level.
 
As a result, of the total vacancies for lecturer posts across 24 subjects, 11 subjects are unlikely to be filled. The recruitment drive covers 2,202 posts under the Secondary Education Department.
 
Positions in only 10 subjects, including Physics, Geography, and Mathematics, are expected to be filled completely. The data indicates a sharp mismatch between the number of posts advertised and the number of candidates qualifying.

Only 6 qualified candidates for 225 posts

The issue came into focus after the results for these recruitment drives started rolling in. RPSC started the process of releasing subject-wise results on August 20, with English being the first subject.
 
The recruitment attracted wider attention on September 23, when the results for Political Science were declared. Out of 225 advertised school lecturer posts in Political Science, only six candidates were found eligible. The situation worsened with the declaration of sports coach results, where not a single candidate qualified.
 
The candidates also pointed out that most of the qualifiers belonged to the general category.

'Concepts twisted to frame questions'

According to the report, several candidates said that weightage based on syllabus level has been removed, and question papers are not being prepared from school board textbooks. They also noted that questions are being asked about secondary topics instead of core subjects.
 
Many questions are data-based, while concepts are often twisted to frame questions. Additionally, very difficult questions from mathematics, science, and technology are included in the general paper, making it harder to clear the cutoff.

Topics :rajasthanSchool educationrpscBS Web Reportsvacancies

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

