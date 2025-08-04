Home / Education / News / RRB NTPC 2025 UG admit card out: View steps to download, exam dates & more

RRB NTPC 2025 UG admit card out: View steps to download, exam dates & more

The RRBs had released the admit cards for the NTPC UG exam 2025 on August 3, 2025. The admit card can be downloaded from the official websites. The exams will be held from Aug 7 to Sept 8, 2025

RRB NTPC 2025 UG admit card out
RRB NTPC 2025 UG admit card out. Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 1:26 PM IST
RRB NTPC 2025 UG admit card out: Four days before the UG-level CBT 1 exam, the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released the RRB NTPC admit card on August 03, 2025. The CBT 1 exam is scheduled to take place from August 7 to September 9, 2025. The respective regional RRB websites will make the RRB NTPC admit card 2025 available for download.
 
The admit card can be downloaded by candidates using their registration number and password. They should be aware that they will not receive a hard copy of their RRB NTPC hall pass for UG-level positions via postal mail. As a result, they must only download it from the official websites of the railways. 

How to download the RRB NTPC 2025 UG admit card?

Visit the rrb.digialm.com official website of the concerned RRB region.
On the homepage, press the notification link.
Now visit the Candidate’s Portal.
Press on the link for RRB NTPC Admit Card for Undergraduate Level.
Fill in the Registration Number and User Password in the login window.
The RRB NTPC admit card will be showcased on the screen in PDF format.
Download and print the admit card for later use.

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: What login credentials are needed?

In order to obtain the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025, applicants must enter their login information on the link on the RRBs' official website. The list of login credentials is below:
Registration Number: The number received at the time of application (can also be sent via SMS or email)
Date of Birth
Captcha (As per guidelines).

NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: Details mentioned

It is recommended that candidates who have successfully applied for RRB NTPC UG positions get their admit card from the official website and thoroughly review the information provided. 
 
Notify the relevant authority as soon as any errors are discovered. The admit card will contain the following details:
 
Candidate Name
Father Name
Exam Shift and Timing
Roll Number
Exam Venue.

NTPC UG exams 2025: Selection process

The steps of the hiring process should be understood by candidates taking the CBT 1 exam for undergraduate positions. According to the hiring procedure, they will have to go through several rounds, such as:
 
1st Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT)
2nd Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT)
Typing Skill and
Document Verification/Medical Examination.

What are the  RRB NTPC UG exams?

The entrance exams administered by the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) for undergraduate positions in the Indian Railways' Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) are known as the RRB NTPC UG exams.
 
According to the reports, the RRB NTPC undergraduate and graduate recruitment drive received 12,167,679 applications in total. Of these, 6,326,818 are for 12th-level, or undergraduate, positions nationwide, while 5,840,861 are for graduate-level positions.
 

 

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 1:20 PM IST

