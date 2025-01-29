RRB NTPC exam for 11,558 posts: When and where to check the full timetable

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will shortly announce the dates of the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exam for applicants who have successfully registered. Through the NTPC recruitment drive, 11,558 positions will be filled, 3,445 at the undergraduate level and 8,113 at the graduate level.

Additionally, the admit card 2025 is likely going to be announced on the official website by the Railway Recruitment Board Non-Technical Popular categories, or RRB NTPC. As soon as the admit card is released, candidates can download it from the portal.

RRB NTPC Exam 2025: Insights

According to sources, the admit card is expected to be released in February 2025 and may be published a few weeks prior to the exam. Important information will be provided, including the candidate's exam centre, participant registration number, and exam guidelines. Therefore, as soon as the hall ticket is released, candidates should have their registration details ready so they can access and download it.

The registration procedure for graduate-level posts began on September 14, 2024, and ended on October 13, 2024. For undergraduate-level posts, the application procedure started on September 21, 2024, and ended on October 20, 2024. From October 23 to November 6, 2024, candidates had the opportunity to make changes to their application details during the correction period.

RRB NTPC 2025: How to download?

• Go to the official website

• On the homepage, find the admit card link.

• Use your registration number and date of birth to log in.

• Once logged in, your admit card will be showcased then confirm all details like your name, exam date, and centre.

• After verification, download and print the admit card.

RRB NTPC 2025: Release of Admit card

The RRB NTPC Admit Card will probably be accessible for download in mid-February 2025, approx two weeks prior to the exam date. The information on the admit card will include:

• Students' names and roll numbers

• Exam centre details

• Instructions for exam day

• Candidates need to have their registration details ready to access and download their admit cards after the release.

RRB RRB NTPC: Marking pattern

The RRB NTPC 2025 selection process for undergraduate posts and for graduate-level posts comprises two stages–Computer Based Test (CBTs) followed by “Computer-based Aptitude Test (CBAT)/ Typing Skill Test (TST) wherever applicable”.

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu are among the languages in which the test will be offered. Candidates should be informed that each wrong response in both CBT 1 and CBT 2 will result in a 1/3 mark deduction.

RRB NTPC exam 2025: Points to remember

• For verification purposes, candidates must bring a legitimate photo ID to the exam centre in addition to their admit card.

• To minimize any last-minute problems, it is best to get to the exam centre well in advance.

• Candidates are advised to stay informed via official means as the RRB gets ready to disclose further information on the RRB NTPC Exam Date 2025 and admit cards.