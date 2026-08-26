RRB NTPC UG 2026 Result: CBT 1 shortlist released; scorecards due today

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the RRB NTPC UG Result 2026 for the first-stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1), along with the shortlist for the second-stage CBT for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Under Graduate) posts under CEN No. 07/2025. The results have been released for all zones.

The CBT-1 exam was conducted from May 7 to 9 and June 13 to 20, 2026, for a total of 3,058 vacancies. Shortlisted candidates can check their roll numbers on the official RRB website for their respective zones. They can also view their individual scores and qualifying status by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

How to check RRB NTPC UG Result 2026? · Visit the official RRB website, rrbapply.gov.in. · Click on the NTPC (UG) CEN 07/2025 CBT 2 shortlisting notice link. · Open the PDF and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number, or scroll through the list. · To check individual marks, log in separately using your Registration Number and Date of Birth (link active from 26 August 2026, 5:00 PM). · Check your score, qualifying status, and attempted question paper with right answers.

· Download and save the result for later use. Details mentioned on the RRB NTPC UG Result 2026 · Candidate's Roll Number and Registration Number · Zone name (RRB) and CEN number (07/2025) · CBT 1 marks/score · Qualifying status for CBT 2 · Category-wise shortlisting status ALSO READ: Eid Milad-un-Nabi 2026 Bank Holiday: Will banks be closed on Wednesday? · Question paper attempted, with the candidate's marked answers and right answers. RRB NTPC Undergraduate CBT 2 Exam Date 2026 The official notification states that the tentative date for the RRB NTPC UG CBT-2 exam is September 17, 2026. The Exam City and Date notification link and the Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made available 10 days before the exam.

E-call letters will be available for download four days before the exam. Candidates will also have to undergo Aadhaar-linked biometric authentication at the examination centre. The RRBs have also officially released the RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 cut-off marks along with the results. The cut-off is based on candidates’ CBT-1 performance and is released zone-wise and category-wise, as marks vary across RRB regions. Factors such as the number of vacancies, applications received and exam difficulty influence the cut-off. What happens after RRB NTPC UG Result 2026? For all shortlisted candidates, the RRB will conduct the second-stage CBT (CBT-2) in the third week of September 2026. The exam city notification will be issued around 10 days before the exam through the official website, email or SMS. E-call letters will be available for download four days before the exam.