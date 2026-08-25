The change was introduced through an amendment to Rule 18.1 of Chapter 18 of the Examination Regulations, 1994. The move aims to reduce administrative and technical issues during board examinations.

Conducting Authority- Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE)

· Applicable Classes- Class 9 and Class 11

· Registration Fee- ₹200 per student

· Deadline (Without Late Fee)- October 15, 2026

· Visit the HP Board portal or go to hpbose.org on your desktop or mobile browser.

· Migrating Students: Candidates transferring from other boards directly into Class 10 or 12 must apply as fresh applicants.

· Deadline (With Late Fee of ₹500)- November 15, 2026

· On the homepage, click the "School Login / Online Registration" link available in the navigation panel.

· Log in to the HP Board system using the School Usercode and Password allotted to you by the HP Board.

· Click the link to register candidates for Class 9 or Class 11 as per your choice.

· Input demographics, academic details, and subjects for each student registered at the institution.