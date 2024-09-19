RSMSSB CET 2024: When & where to download your admit card? Details inside

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Rajasthan Staff Selection Board is scheduled to issue admit cards for the graduate-level Common Entrance Test (CET) today at 6 pm on the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in

Exam, National exam
Photo: Shutterstock
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
The admission cards for Graduate Level Common Eligibility Test (CET) will be made available by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSMSSB) on Wednesday (September 19) at 6:00 pm. The hall passes will be available for download from the official website at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in for candidates upon release.
The CET Graduate Level Exam will be conducted on September 27 and September 28. There will be two shifts for the exam – from 3 pm to 6 pm and from 9 am to 12 pm. Platoon Commander, Jailer, Hostel Superintendent Grade II, Junior Accountant, Patwari, Tehsildar, Village Development Officer, Supervisor (Male and Female), and Tehsil Revenue Accountant are among the roles that will be filled through the CET exam. A record 13 lakh applicants have submitted applications for this hiring test.

The CET for graduates will be conducted across 25 districts in Rajasthan, including Jaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Bikaner, Udaipur, Bharatpur, Kota, Baran, Beawar, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dausa, Dungarpur, Sikar, Pali, Tonk, Alwar, Sri Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Jhalawar, Kotputli, Nagaur, Rajsamand, and Sawai Madhopur.

RSMSSB CET 2024 Admit Card: How to download

Step 1. Visit the official website at recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in
Step 2. Press on the "Get Admit Card" option on the homepage
Step 3. A new page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4. Fill in your login details
Step 5. View your admit card and download it
Step 6. Take a printout for future use.

RSMSSB CET 2024: Important guidelines

In order to check full security and get a seat in the exam hall on time, candidates should arrive at the exam centre two hours ahead of time.
The exam centre's entrance gate will close exactly one hour prior to the start of the test. It is imperative that applicants arrive on time because, beyond this, they will not be permitted access under any circumstances.
Candidates must bring their original photo ID, their Aadhaar card (with the date of birth specified), and their provisional e-admit card to the exam centre.
In exceptional circumstances, matching will be conducted using a voter ID card, passport, PAN card, or driver's licence. Additionally, candidates must submit a current, original colour photo that is no older than one month and has not been altered, morphed, combined, or altered in any other way. Every photograph will be used to investigate using software. 

First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 12:42 PM IST

