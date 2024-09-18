Skilling should be aligned with job market's needs: Jayant Chaudhary

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Later talking to reporters, he mentioned increasing migration from rural to urban areas and said everyone might not be getting jobs

Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2024 | 7:18 PM IST
Skilling activities should be aligned with the requirements of the industry and the job market, Union Minister Jayant Chaudhary said on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the Airbus-Tata STRIVE skill development centre here, the Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister also asked the two companies to further deepen their collaborations with higher education institutions.

"It (skilling) needs to be completely aligned with industry, with the requirements of the job market, with the labour market. It needs to be to accentuate what is already present in India," the minister said.

Later talking to reporters, he mentioned increasing migration from rural to urban areas and said everyone might not be getting jobs.

Against this backdrop, the minister pitched for encouraging development of entrepreneurship skills among youth.

The centres at Delhi and Bengaluru will offer courses in the field of Information Technology (IT) such as cybersecurity, ethical hacking, web designing, cloud computing along with youth development modules (soft skills curriculum) that will empower the youth and enrich their skills and scope of employability in the IT and allied services.

The courses will be designed by Tata STRIVE with an aim to prepare a future-ready workforce for roles that have a national and global demand.

The Airbus-Tata STRIVE centres in Delhi and Bengaluru aim to upskill more than 900 youth from economically underprivileged sections of society over a period of three years, the European aircraft maker said in a release.

As part of our efforts to develop the aerospace ecosystem in India, Airbus is deeply invested in nurturing talent and equipping them with the right skills," said Rmi Maillard, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia.

He further said Airbus also work with leading Indian universities and engineering schools to build a steady supply of top-quality professionals to power India's economy.

Airbus India has been associated with Tata STRIVE since 2022.

The two entities initiated a pilot youth skilling project that successfully trained 199 youths, with 60 per cent of them now employed.

Based on the success of the pilot project, Airbus and Tata STRIVE have extended their collaboration further to address the pressing need of skilling India's youth for employment, entrepreneurship and community enterprise, the release said.

Tata STRIVE is the skill development initiative of Tata Community Initiatives Trust, a charitable trust set up in 2014.


Topics :Jayant Chaudharyjob market

First Published: Sep 18 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

