India Post GDS Result 2024: Merit list 2 released on official website

On September 17, India Post announced the second merit list for the India Post GDS Result 2024 . With the exception of Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the List 2 for the India Post Gramik Dak Sevek recruitment 2024 has been made public for all circles. Applicants can visit the official website at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in to view the merit list if they participated in the India Post GDS recruitment exam. The official website says, “GDS Online Engagement Schedule, July-2024: List-II of Shortlisted Candidates Published for all Circles (Except Haryana & Jammu Kashmir).” Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp India Post GDS Result 2024: Steps to check By following the instructions below, all candidates who have enrolled for the recruiting process can view list 2.

• Go to the official website of India Post at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

• On the home page, press on India Post GDS Merit List 2024 link available.

• Press on the state and on the division.

• A new PDF file will display where candidates can view their names or roll numbers.

• Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for later.

India Post GDS Result 2024: Insights

The first merit list was announced on August 22, 2024. Every applicant who makes the short list must show up for an in-person verification. The candidates' registered mobile phones will get an SMS with the dates of this.

Through the hiring campaign, India Post will serve 44,228 Gramin Dak Sevak positions among its 23 postal circles. Candidates can visit India Post's official website for additional relevant information.

India Post GDS 2024: Post result

Those whose names appear on the second merit list will receive an invitation to a document verification (DV) session at certain locations on October 3, 2024. The official website will have additional details on the DV procedure.

Official sources state that a third merit list for the GDS hiring process is expected soon in October or November of 2024. Applicants who are interested in downloading the procedure or the release date should keep an eye on the official website.

About the India Post GDS Recruitment 2024

Recruitment for 44,228 posts nationwide for Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS), Branch Postmasters (BPMs), and Assistant Branch Postmasters (ABPMs) was made public earlier this year by India Post. The criteria used for selection are the grades received in the class 10 exam.