SSC CGL 2026 registration ends today for 12,256 vacancies; how to apply

SSC CGL 2026 last date: The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Examination 2026 application window will close tonight, June 22, at 11 p.m., according to the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). On May 21, 2026, the SSC CGL registration process was underway.
Candidates who meet the requirements may apply online at ssc.gov.in, the official website. For the SSC CGL 2026 recruiting cycle, the commission has tentatively announced 12,256 vacancies.
SSC CGL 2026: Important Dates
· Notification Release- May 21, 2026
· Start of online application- May 21, 2026
· Deadline to apply online- June 22, 2026 (11 PM)
· Deadline for fee payment- June 23, 2026 (11 PM)
· Application Correction Window- June 29 to July 1, 2026
· Women candidates, SC, ST, PwBD, and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation: Exempted from fee.
About the SSC CGL 2026
SSC has declared 12,256 tentative vacancies under the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2026. The candidates will be hired for a variety of Group "B" and Group "C" positions in central government agencies, ministries, and constitutional organizations. The positions that the SSC CGL 2026 recruitment exam is expected to fill are listed below.