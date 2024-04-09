Home / Education / News / SSC CHSL 2024: Registration for 3712 posts begins today, check details here

SSC CHSL 2024: Registration for 3712 posts begins today, check details here

The SSC CHSL 2024 registration has started today. The recruitment exam aims to fill a total of 3,712 vacancies. Here's how to apply for SSC CHSL 2024 registration

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 4:09 PM IST
The registration process for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2024 has been started by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the CHSL 2024 through the official website, ssc.gov.in. The deadline for the application submission is May 7, 2024.

The recruitment examination aims to fill a total of 3,712 vacancies. The SSC CHSL tier 1 examination will be conducted in June-July and the tier 2 exam schedule will be declared later.

Age limit for SSC CHSL 2024

The minimum age to apply for SSC CHSL 2024 is 18 years while the maximum age is 27 years old. It means the applicants should not be born before August 2, 1997 and not after August 1, 2006. As per rules and regulations, candidates may be eligible for the rage relaxation.

Eligibility for SSC CHSL 2024

The SSC CHSL examination 2024 offers vacancies for various positions. The basic requirement for all the positions is that candidates should have cleared the 12th grade examination. The SSC CHSL Notification 2024 contains detailed eligibility requirements for the various vacancies and other positions like SSC CHSL Data Entry Operator and SSC CHSL Postal/ SA (Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant).

SSC CHSL 2024 Academic Qualifications

The candidates must be passed in class 12th or an equivalent examination from a recognised university board. Different academic qualifications are required for several positions like eLDC/JSA, DEO, PA/SA. Candidates need to carefully review the official notification before applying.

SSC CHSL 2024 Exam Pattern

The SSC CHSL exams will take place in three phases (Stages) candidates must clear each stage to get selected. The Tier I of the examination is multiple choice question in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the Tier II also consists of objective-type questions.

How to apply for SSC CHSL 2024?

Here are the simple steps to apply for SSC CHSL 2024:
  • First visit the official website - ssc.gov.in
  • Click on the application link
  • Enter the required credentials
  • Make the necessary payment as application fee and submit
  • You can download and take printouts of the application for future use. 

First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 4:09 PM IST

