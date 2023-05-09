Home / Education / News / SSC CHSL Notification 2023 out; Dates, Vacancies, All you need to know

Candidates who have completed their 12th grade and are seeking employment in the government sector will find the SSC CHSL 2023 to be an excellent opportunity

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 1:40 PM IST
The notification for May 9, 2023, Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 10+2 examination has been released by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The SSC CHSL exam is held to employ the possibility for different Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and different Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.
In due course, the number of vacancies will be determined. Chosen candidates will be selected for the post of Lower Division Clerks, Junior Secretariat Assistants, and Data Entry Operators will be enrolled through this recruitment cycle for different Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and different Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals. The registrations would begin from today onwards, May 9, and will last date to apply on June 8, 2023.



SSC CHSL 2023: Exam and Admit Card Date
The SSC CHSL exam 2023 for tier 1 will be held in July and August, according to the annual calendar. Candidates who pass the Tier 1 exam are eligible to take the Tier 2 exam. In due course, the dates of Tier 2 will be announced. The admit cards for the same will be made available 10-15 days prior to the exam date.



SSC CHSL 2023: Steps to apply
The direct link and application instructions for SSC CHSL 2023 will be posted here as soon as the registration link is active. Candidates have been instructed to regularly check the official website for the latest information.




SSC CHSL 2023: Eligibility Criteria
Candidates must be between 18 and 27 years old and have passed the 12th Standard or an equivalent examination from a recognized board in order to apply for the SSC CHSL 2023 position. Candidates from the reserved category will have their ages relaxed.


First Published: May 09 2023 | 1:41 PM IST

