SSC CHSL Notification 2023 out; Dates, Vacancies, All you need to know

In due course, the number of vacancies will be determined. Chosen candidates will be selected for the post of Lower Division Clerks, Junior Secretariat Assistants, and Data Entry Operators will be enrolled through this recruitment cycle for different Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India and different Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals. The registrations would begin from today onwards, May 9, and will last date to apply on June 8, 2023.

