The Staff Selection Commission, the organisation that holds recruitments for different government departments, is expected to announce the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) and Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff examination results today. The outcomes are to be declared on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination 2023 was held by the Commission from July 14, 2023 to July 27, 2023, at various centres in the country. The tentative answer keys alongside applicants' response sheets for the test are currently accessible on SSC's website.

CGL 2023 Exams: Overview The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2023 was held in two steps from May 2 to 19, and from June 13 to 20, 2023.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2023, was held by the SSC for around 7,500 openings for serving of different Group 'B' and Group 'C' posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and different Constitutional Bodies/Statutory Bodies/Tribunals, and so on.

Additionally, note that there won't be any Waiting List/ Reserve List after the announcement of End-Result.



MTS 2023 exam: Overview The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff was held for approx 1198 posts, and Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) was conducted for approx 360 posts.

The applicants chosen through these exams for the post of Havaldar in CBIC will be posted in various Cadre Controlling Authorities (CCAs) all over the country.



SSC CGL and MTS results 2023: Steps to check

Step 1: Go to the SSC’s official website at ssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for the ‘Result’ segment.

Step 3: When the link is activated, then press the SSC CGL and MTS Result 2023.

Step 4: On the login window, fill in the essential details to view the result.

Step 5: A PDF file of the results will showcase on the screen.

Step 6: View and save the SSC result.



SSC CGL and MTS results: Insights The SSC CGL and MTS 2023 scorecard will specify details like applicant's name, parent name, application number, exam name, date of birth, roll number, test scores, and result status.

Applicants who effectively clear the SSC CGL level 1 test will meet the eligibility to continue to the level 2 test. The individuals who pass the SSC MTS 2023 selection process will be engaged at pay level 1 as per the seventh Pay Commission's matrix. Qualified applicants would be paid a base salary of Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 with grade pay of Rs 1,800.

The MTS test is held for the openings of peon, jamadar, havaldar, and chowkidar. The window to mention objections regarding the tentative answer key was shut on July 4. The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill about 12,523 openings and the recruitment drive of CGL 2023 will serve 7,500 openings.