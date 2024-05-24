TBSE results 2024: Tripura Board to release class 10th, 12th results today

Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) is set to release class 10th (Madhyamik), 12th (Higher Secondary or HS) board results today, May 24, 2024, at 12.30 pm. Students who appeared for the examination can download the provisional mark sheet at tbse.tripura.gov.in, and tbresults.tripura.gov.in. Students can get their marksheet by submitting the login credentials like roll number and registration.

Along with the provisional mark sheet, the board will release some other important statistics like the number of students who registered, appeared, and passed the examination, their pass percentage, and the topper's list with TBSE Result 2024 Class 10, 12. Additionally, revaluation and supplementary exams might be shared.

Along with TBSE, the results of the Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim exams will also be announced today.

TBSE class 10th, 12th results to be out today

Dr Dulal Dey, secretary of TBSE, said that the president of Tripura Board of Secondary Education will release class 10, 12 results, along with Madrassa Fazil and Madrassa Alim on May 24, 2024, at noon via press conferences at the TBSE office.

TBSE class 10th, 12th examinations were held in March this year. The class 12th examination was conducted from March 1 to March 30, while the class 10th examination was held from March 2 to 23.

Around 27,627 students appeared for class 12, while 38,559 students were present in the class 10th board examination. However, last year the number of students who appeared for the examination was higher as compared to this year, around 43,730 students appeared in class 10, while 38,125 students took class 12 exams.

The exams took place at 60 centres and 98 venues for class 12th, while the number was 69 centres and 144 venues for class 10th exams.

How to check and download Tripura Board class 10th, 12th board results 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download TBSE class 10th, 12th results 2024:

Step 1: Firstly, visit the official website, i.e., tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, check the TBSE Results 2024 link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like roll number and other details

Step 4: Once you submit, your TBSE results 2024 will appear on your screen

Step 5: You can download and take printouts for future reference.