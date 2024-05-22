'English is a game changer': CUET UG 2023 topper who scored 788 out of 800

Devansh Shukla who topped in the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG 2023) is currently pursuing BCom Honours at Shri Ram College of Commerce. Indian Express shared Shukla's tips for students who wanted to get admission to Delhi University.

Shukla hails from Basti, Uttar Pradesh, and completed his schooling in Saraswati Vidhya Mandir with a score of 98 per cent.

When asked about the CUET exam preparation, he said that he started preparation for the class 12th board exam thoroughly, and later aligned his preparation with CUET standards.

“During my preparation, I realised that there were a few new topics that had been deleted from the Class 12 syllabus. For them, I took guidance in the last two months from Toprankers, which provided me with mock tests, papers and previous-year papers as well,” said Shukla, who scored 95 per cent in Class 10.

Shukla, who scored 95 per cent in Class 10, also stated that he had the same plans to prepare for Class 12 and the CUET separately as the syllabus was quite similar. In preparation for the English test, he mentioned that he was also preparing for the five-year integrated programme in management, which required a good command of the English language, especially vocabulary and comprehension.

"So I prepared for the subject using the coaching platform and also referred to Arun Sharma’s CAT book for verbal ability,” Shukla added.

How to shortlist colleges?

He was also asked about the procedure to shortlist the best college. He said that selecting a college depends on the course one wants. If someone wants a career in management, they should go for BCom or BBA, for which a good reputation and placement opportunities should be shortlisted. On the other hand, if someone wants to appear for government exams like UPSC or something else or maybe pursue a teaching career at colleges like Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, etc. can be considered.

Talking about the basic strategy for cracking the CUET-UG, Shukla said he attempted questions from the section of the syllabus which he had mostly gone through. “We had some topics that were deleted. So I focused on questions which I had read thoroughly during the board examination,” the Indian Express quoting him as saying.

He said that the English subject is a game changer; he scored 199.64 in the subject. He added that he wouldn't have been admitted to SRCC if he had scored 180 or 170 in English. He had scored 788 out of 800.

“I think students should focus more on language papers. They need to brush up on Class 12 subjects and practise using the type of questions CUET has asked in the previous years and mock tests and by reading NCERT books thoroughly. This I believe is a good way to get a dream college,” Shukla added.

Shukla got admission to SRCC

There are over 35 societies in SRCC, Shukla said, that were organised by students to conduct events, competitions and other extracurricular activities.

“I am involved in students’ political science society, fine art society and students’ quality assurance society. I am also quite active in extracurricular activities apart from academics in the college,” Shukla added.