AP Inter Supply 2024: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year hall tickets to be out today

AP Inter Supply 2024: BIEAP 1st, 2nd year hall tickets to be out today

The AP board declared the AP Inter 2nd year exam results 2024, which was conducted from March 2 to 20. From May 24 to June 1, BIEAP will hold the AP inter 1st year and 2nd year supply exams

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 3:52 PM IST
The admit cards for AP Intermediate Supplementary exams are anticipated to be released today, May 22, 2024. Hall tickets for the first and second year supplementary exams will be made available online by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Education (BIEAP). Students who are taking the AP Supplementary exam in 2024 can access their results on the official site at bieap.apcfss.in. 
While there is no official announcement with respect to the BIEAP hall ticket 2024 link, applicants can expect the admit card soon, as indicated by previous trends. The AP Inter supplementary hall ticket 2024 link will likewise be accessible on Manabadi.

AP Inter Supply 2024: Date and Time 

From May 24 to June 1, 2024, BIEAP will hold the AP inter 1st year and 2nd year supply examinations. The supplementary exams will be conducted in two shifts i.e. first-year examination will be conducted toward the beginning of the day from 9 am to 12 pm, and second-year examination will be conducted in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The hall tickets must be brought to the exam centre by candidates taking the exams.

AP Inter Supply Hall Tickets 2024: Steps to download 

    • Go to the official website at bie.ap.gov.in.      
    • On the homepage and press the "IPASE 2024 Hall Ticket Download" option.      
    • Log in utilising your credentials and press the send button.      
    • Choose the option to download the hall ticket.      
    • Keep a hard copy of your admit card for later. 

AP Inter Supply examinations 2024: Marking scheme 

Students who failed to score passing marks in one or two subjects in the Manabadi AP Inter examination 2024 may take the supplementary examination from May 24 to June 1. Students must score at least 35% on the AP Inter exam in each subject.

Topics :Andhra PradeshBoard resultsAdmit Card

First Published: May 22 2024 | 3:52 PM IST

