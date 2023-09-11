Home / Education / News / TN NEET UG Mop-up round registration begins today at tnmedicalselection.net

On September 11, the official website, tnmedicalselection.net, will open for registration for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 mop-up round. The registration deadline is September 14

Sonika Nitin Nimje
Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 4:29 PM IST
The Tamil Nadu directorate of medical education and research (DME) has announced the schedule for the mop-up round of the Tamil Nadu National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test undergraduate (TN NEET UG 2023). On September 11, the official website, tnmedicalselection.net, will open for registration for the Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2023 mop-up round.

There are government and the management quotas for students seeking to pursue MBBS and BDS degrees in Tamil Nadu's government medical and dental institutes. The TN NEET UG mop-up round registration last date is September 14.

TN NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Steps to Register 
Candidates can follow the steps given below for registration on the website:


    • Go to the official site of DMER, Chennai at tnmedicalselection.net.

    • Press on DMER at tnmedicalselection.net.

    • A new page will appear where applicants can press on the registration link.

    • Press the link and fill in the needed details.

    • Enter the application form and pay the application fees.

    • Press submit.

    • Save a hard copy of the same for future.

TN NEET UG Mop-Up Round: Important dates

    • Registration choice (filling and locking): 11 to 14 September 2023

    • Seat allotment procedure: 15 September 2023

    • Result: 16 September 2023

    • Provisional Allotment Order download: 17 to 21 September 2023

    • Reporting last date: 22 September 2023 till 3 pm. 

TN NEET UG Mop-Up Round: Fees

A non-refundable registration fee of Rs.500/- for the government quota and Rs.1000/- for the management quota must be paid by candidates participating in the online choice filling for MBBS/BDS degree courses.

TN NEET Mop-Up: Additional

On the DME Tamil Nadu's official website, tnmedicalselection.net, candidates who are interested in participating in the mop-up round can register and make their selections. Candidates with stable rankings between GR 001 and GR 2993 are eligible to apply for the mop-up round. 

A security deposit of Rs. 30,000 has to be submitted by those picking government quota in state private colleges and self-financing medical and dentistry colleges. If a candidate's annual income is less than Rs 2.5 lakhs, they are exempt from the requirement for a security deposit. This time, candidates who had paid the fees in previous rounds do not need to do this time.

Topics :Tamil NaduNEET UGTN NEET row

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

