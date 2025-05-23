Trump's action against Harvard threatens Indian students' American dream

The Donald Trump administration’s decision to revoke Harvard University’s certification to enrol international students has triggered alarm among Indian education experts, with many warning that it could force thousands of aspiring students to reconsider their higher education plans in the United States (US).

Kalpesh Banker, managing partner at Delhi-based education consultancy EduShine Search Partners, said the decision could precipitate a “exodus” of students, ultimately delivering a significant blow to the US economy. “The battle of prestige between the US administration and university authorities is widely being seen as a matter of ideological autonomy, with no solutions in sight as of now,” he said.

Harvard currently hosts around 10,158 international students and scholars across its schools. Of these, 788 -- the second-largest cohort -- are from India, according to university data. China tops the list with 2,126 students. The development follows an order by US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirsti Noem, who instructed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to revoke the Ivy League university's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) certification beginning with the 2025–26 academic year. According to the DHS, the move came after Harvard allegedly refused to provide information on certain foreign students involved in protest activities. The department also terminated grants to the tune of $2.7 million to the university last month.

The termination of SEVP certification means Harvard can no longer sponsor F-1 or J-1 visas for incoming international students from the 2025–26 session. Existing visa holders will need to transfer to other SEVP-certified institutions to remain in the country legally. The F-1 visa is granted to full-time students at accredited US colleges or universities, while J-1 visas cater to those approved for cultural and educational exchange programmes. Mamta Shekhawat, founder of education platform Gradding.com, said the implications are stark: “Students will be left with no choice but to transfer to another institute, or risk losing their legal status in the US.”

She warned that this move could be a precursor to similar crackdowns at other universities, “resulting in the shutting down of the global talent entry channel to the US, especially in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects.” The uncertainty has placed students in a state of limbo -- those preparing to enrol this summer, those midway through their courses, and those nearing graduation, whose work prospects hinge on student visa continuity. “The US administration’s move to first freeze funding and then remove Harvard’s ability to enrol international students may force students to look at other countries, as one cannot predict how President Trump may react in the future,” a professor of international studies at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) told Business Standard.