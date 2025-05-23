Maharashtra SSC, HSC supplementary exam dates 2025 out for class 10th, 12th

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the Class 10 secondary school certificate exam (SSC) and Class 12 higher secondary certificate exam (HSC) 2025 supplementary exam dates. Students who are appearing for the supplementary exams can view the Maharashtra board schedule from the official website at mahahsscboard.in.

The supplementary examinations for Class 10 (SSC) and Class 12 (HSC) will begin on June 24, 2025, according to the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Those who failed one or more subjects on the main board exams are eligible to take these tests.

Maharashtra SSC, HSC results 2025: Overview

The pass percentage of class 10 is 94.10 this year. The percentage is 92.31 for boys and 96.14 percent for girls. With a pass percentage of 98.82, the Konkan division was in first place, followed by the Kolhapur division with 96.78.

The overall pass percentage in the class 12 results was 91.88%. With a pass percentage of 96.74%, Konkan had the highest of the 9 divisions, while Latur had the lowest at 89.46%.

In terms of total pass percentage, science students scored 97.35 percent, commerce students scored 92.68 percent, arts students scored 80.53 percent, and vocational students scored 83.3%. This year, 4,07,438 students received marks between 60 and 74.99%, while 1,49,932 students received scores of 75% or more.

Maharashtra board class 10th Supplementary exam dates

• Class 10th exam begin- June 24 (including theory, practical, oral, and internal exams)

• Class 10th exam conclusion- July 8, 2025.

• Class 10th vocational courses (written and practical exams)- June 24 to July 4 for students with disabilities.

Maharashtra board class 12th Supplementary exam dates

• Class 12th exam begin- June 24, 2025 (including theory, practical, oral, internal, and vocational course exams)

• Class 12th exam conclusion- July 16, 2025.

• Class 12th online IT exam date- June 15, 2025

• Class 12th GK exams- July 16, 2025.

Maharashtra board class 10th and class 12th exam dates

The original exam dates for the Maharashtra class 10th and 12th exams in 2025 are as follows:

• HSC (Class 12): February 11 to March 11, 2025.

• SSC (Class 10): February 21 to March 17, 2025.