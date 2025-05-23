Mumbai University Admission 2025: Deadline ends today for UG, PG courses

The online admissions for the 2025 academic year in the Mumbai University are ongoing. Until today, May 23, 2025, students who wish to register in Mumbai University's undergraduate or post-graduate programs may complete the online application. On the official website, mu.ac.in, the Mumbai University registration link for 2025 is active till today.

Starting on May 8 and ending at 1:00 PM on May 23, application forms and online pre-admission registration will be available for the candidates. During the same window, students will be able to submit their online admission forms.

Additionally, on May 27 at 11:00 AM, the first merit list will be announced. Mumbai University's 2025 admissions procedure for a number of undergraduate and graduate programs in the field of science, the arts, commerce, and management.

Mumbai University Admission 2025: Important dates

• Online submission of Mumbai University admission forms: May 8 – May 23, 2025

• First merit list release date: May 27, 2025

• Document verification and payment: May 28 – May 30, 2025

• Second merit list release date: May 31, 2025

• Document verification and payment: June 2 – June 4, 2025

• Third merit list release date: June 5, 2025

• Document verification and payment: June 6 – June 10, 2025

• Commencement of classes/orientation: June 13, 2025.

Mumbai University Registration 2025: How to apply?

• Go to the official website at muugadmission.samarth.edu.in.

• Press on the new registration tab on the right side of the home page.

• Fill in the details, such as name, DOB, Email ID, mobile number, and password.

• Press on the register option.

• Candidates will get the verification link and OTP on their registered mobile number.

• Press on the link and fill in the OTP to finish the registration process.

• Log in again by putting the registered Email - ID and password.

• End the Mumbai University Application Form 2025 and enter save and next.

• Upload the essential documents in the prescribed format only.

• Pay the registration fee and download the fee receipt.

• Press on the submit tab to end the process.

• Take the printout of the registration form for later reference.

Mumbai University 2025 Registration: Guidelines

All undergraduate admissions and academic operations will be conducted in compliance with the rules and regulations of the NEP 2020, the Maharashtra government, Mumbai University, and the University Grants Commission (UGC), according to Pooja Raundale, director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation.

All autonomous and linked colleges should follow this timeline for the admissions procedure, she noted. Admissions must be determined by each college's intake capacity, relevant reservation policies, and eligibility for a certain course.

Mumbai University 2025: Helpline contacts

On working days, from 10:30 AM to 5:30 PM, students can contact the helpdesk at 9326571358 with any questions. Additionally, they can email on the official website at pg.admission@mu.ac.in.