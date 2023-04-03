TS EAMCET 2023: Engineering exam date revised - all you need to know

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has changed the date of the exam for the Engineering stream, TS EAMCET 2023, and it wil now be held from May 12 to May 14. Previously, the Engineering exam was scheduled for May 7 to 9. But there is no change in date for the TS EAMCET 2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream exam.
"The revised TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering (E) Stream online exam schedule runs from May 12 to May 14, 2023. On the other hand, there is no change in TS EAMCET 2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream, i.e., 10-05-2023 to 11-05-2023," the official website's notification stated.
The TS EAMCET 2023 online applications must be submitted by April 10 in order to avoid paying a late fee.
TS EAMCET 2023: Guidelines
Candidates are expected to fill in the required fields in their application form for the great submission of the TS EAMCET-2023 Application form (WHAT DOES THIS MEAN? ARE THERE TWO APPLICATION FORMS?). Therefore, candidates will find information to assist them in completing the Online Application Form in the guide below.
• Candidates must have personal email addresses. If they don't already have one, they must create one.
• A personal mobile number should be provided by the candidate. If he/she doesn't have one, it must be acquired.
• Before applying, candidates should carefully read the general instructions.
• Candidates must have completed the Intermediate Examination (10+2 pattern) or an equivalent examination recognised by the Board of Intermediate Education, Telangana/Andhra Pradesh.
• At least 45 per cent and 40 per cent marks in the specified subjects (MPC/BiPC) have been taken together for candidates from the unreserved and reserved categories, respectively, at the 10+2 pattern.
TS EAMCET 2023: Age limit
• For courses in engineering and pharmacy, candidates must be at least 16 years old on December 31 of the admissions year. There is no maximum age.
• In the case of a B.Tech in Dairy Technology, Ag. Designing, Food Technology, candidates must be 17 years old on December 31 of the year of admission, with an upper age limit of 22 years for all candidates and 25 years for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates.