TS EAMCET 2023: Engineering exam date revised - all you need to know

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education has changed the date of the exam for the Engineering stream, TS EAMCET 2023, and it wil now be held from May 12 to May 14. Previously, the Engineering exam was scheduled for May 7 to 9. But there is no change in date for the TS EAMCET 2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream exam.

"The revised TS EAMCET 2023 Engineering (E) Stream online exam schedule runs from May 12 to May 14, 2023. On the other hand, there is no change in TS EAMCET 2023 Agriculture & Medical (AM) Stream, i.e., 10-05-2023 to 11-05-2023," the official website's notification stated.

The TS EAMCET 2023 online applications must be submitted by April 10 in order to avoid paying a late fee.

