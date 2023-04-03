GUJCET 2023 Exams today: Check exam pattern, admit card and other details

The GUJCET asks a question about Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology from GSEB Class 12. Selected candidates from the Gujarat Common Entrance Test 2023 will become eligible for different undergraduate engineering and pharmacy programs in Gujarat.

Step 1: First visit the official website at gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: On the home page click on the "Click here to Download GUJCET 2023 Hall Ticket" link to enter on the login page.

Step 3: Enter your registered mobile or email Id and DOB or GUJCET Application Form no. to proceed.

Step 4: Once the credentials are entered successfully, the GUJCET 2023 exams admit card will display in front of your screen.

Step 5: You can download or take a printout of your GUJCET 2023 exams admit card for future reference.