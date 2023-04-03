IIT Guwahati, JAM 2023 results out today: Check complete details here

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, released IIT JAM 2023 results today on the official website of jam.iitg.ac.in All the candidates who appeared for Joint Admission Test for M.Sc 2023 can check and download their results from the official website.
The exam was held on February 12, 2023, and was a computer-based test in seven test papers which are Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statics, and Physics.
The JAM 2023 result is essential for admission to over 2300 seats by various Centralised Counselling for M.Sc./M.Sc. (Tech) programmes (CFTIs), which include names like NITs, IISc, JNCASR, etc.
JAM 2023 counselling
Students who have cleared JAM 2023 exams and meet the criteria set by the respective institutes can apply for the JAM 2023 counselling. The JAM 2023 counselling form will be available from April 11. The counselling process will be conducted online, and selected candidates can fill in their choices for the courses and institutes they want admission. The admission will be finalised based on the merit list prepared with the help of the JAM 2023 result and preference filed by the student.
JAM is a national-level entrance exam conducted by IITs for admission at various M.Sc., Joint M.Sc.-Ph.D., M.Sc.- Ph.D. dual degree and many other post-graduate degrees from other participating institutes. JAM exam result is valid for one year only as JAM exams are held annually.
Steps to download JAM 2023 result
Here are the simple steps to download JAM 2023 result:
Step 1: First visit the official website of JAM 2023, i.e., jam.iitg.ac.in.
Step 2: Next click on the JAM 2023 result link.
Step 3: A login page will open on your desktop, fill in your login credentials, i.e., JAM 2023 enrolment ID/email ID and password.
Step 4: After entering credentials successfully, your scorecard will appear in front of your screen.
Step 5: You can download and take a printout of your JAM 2023 result for future reference.