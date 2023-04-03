IIT Guwahati, JAM 2023 results out today: Check complete details here

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, released IIT JAM 2023 results today on the official website of jam.iitg.ac.in All the candidates who appeared for Joint Admission Test for M.Sc 2023 can check and download their results from the official website.

The exam was held on February 12, 2023, and was a computer-based test in seven test papers which are Biotechnology, Chemistry, Economics, Geology, Mathematics, Mathematical Statics, and Physics.

The JAM 2023 result is essential for admission to over 2300 seats by various Centralised Counselling for M.Sc./M.Sc. (Tech) programmes (CFTIs), which include names like NITs, IISc, JNCASR, etc.