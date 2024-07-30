The Directorate of Government exams (DGE), Tamil Nadu, is set to declare SSLC Supply results at 2 pm today, July 30. Once declared, students can visit the official website at dge.tn.gov.in to access their results. An alternative method for evaluating scores is provided by the official website. To access the marks on the website, the students will need their supplementary examination roll number and date of birth. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp TN SSLC Supply Result 2024: Steps to check Step 1: Go to the official website of the board at tnresults.nic.in Step 2: On the homepage, press the link that says, ‘Class 10th SSLC result 2024’ available

Step 3: On the login window, fill in the exam roll number or registration number, date of birth (DOB) and enter the given image text (captcha)

Step 4: Press on submit

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future use.

TN SSLC Supply Result 2024: Insights

From July 2 to July 8, the Tamil Nadu SSLC Supplementary Examination was conducted in single shifts. Practical exams for Science subjects were conducted on June 25 and 26.

This year, a total of 8,94,264 students showed up for the SSLC annual exams, the result of which was announced on May 10.

The best-performing district this year was Ariyalur, second was Sivagangai and the third was Ramanathapuram.

This year, 8,18,743 students passed the exams. The pass percentage of 91.55 in the 2024 SSLC test was the highest over the past three years (2022: 90.07 per cent, 2023: 91.39 per cent).

Overall, 4,47,203 boys and 4,47,061 girls passed the exams. The girl students had a pass rate of 94.53, while boys had a pass rate of 88.58.