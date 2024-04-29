TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket to release soon: Here's how to check & download

Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 hall tickets are scheduled to be released today. The hall tickets are essential for exam entry and students can access it from the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Students can soon download the TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket from the website. TS EAMCET has been rebranded as TS EAPCET which begins from 2024 onwards.

Students must carry their TS EAMCET 2024 hall tickets to the exam centre. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will soon release the TS EAMCET admit card on Monday. All the important details regarding the entrance examination will be available online and the concerned candidates can stay updated.

Once the download link for the TS EAMCET hall ticket is ready, candidates can download it using their login credentials. Candidates can not check or download the admit card without filling in the registration number.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Hyderabad will administer the Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS EAPCET-2024) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The examination is a condition for admission into two various professional courses offered in University/Private Colleges across Telangana for the academic year 2024-25.

Important details about TS EAMCET 2024 Exam

As per official updates, the candidates who have registered for both the Engineering (E) and Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams will get separate hall ticket numbers for each stream.

This important exam will determine the future academic endeavours of candidates aiming to pursue courses in engineering, agriculture, and medicine. Registered candidates should appear for the exam on the scheduled dates and follow all the rules decided by the exam-conducting body to avoid problems.

You will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the TS EAMCET admit card.

How to download the TS EAMCET admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download the TS EAMCET admit card 2024 online: