Home / Education / News / TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket to release soon: Here's how to check & download

TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket to release soon: Here's how to check & download

TS EAMCET 2024 Hall Ticket: TS EAMCET 2024 hall tickets are expected to be released soon. Interested candidates can download it through the official website, i.e, eapcet.tsche.ac.in

TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket to release soon
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 hall tickets are scheduled to be released today. The hall tickets are essential for exam entry and students can access it from the official website, eapcet.tsche.ac.in. Students can soon download the TS EAMCET 2024 hall ticket from the website. TS EAMCET has been rebranded as TS EAPCET which begins from 2024 onwards.

Students must carry their TS EAMCET 2024 hall tickets to the exam centre. The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad will soon release the TS EAMCET admit card on Monday. All the important details regarding the entrance examination will be available online and the concerned candidates can stay updated. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Once the download link for the TS EAMCET hall ticket is ready, candidates can download it using their login credentials. Candidates can not check or download the admit card without filling in the registration number.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Hyderabad will administer the Common Entrance Test-2024 (TS EAPCET-2024) on behalf of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE). The examination is a condition for admission into two various professional courses offered in University/Private Colleges across Telangana for the academic year 2024-25.

Important details about TS EAMCET 2024 Exam

As per official updates, the candidates who have registered for both the Engineering (E) and Agriculture and Medical (AM) streams will get separate hall ticket numbers for each stream.  

This important exam will determine the future academic endeavours of candidates aiming to pursue courses in engineering, agriculture, and medicine. Registered candidates should appear for the exam on the scheduled dates and follow all the rules decided by the exam-conducting body to avoid problems.

You will not be allowed to enter the exam hall without the TS EAMCET admit card.

How to download the TS EAMCET admit card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to download the TS EAMCET admit card 2024 online:
  • First, visit the official website, i.e., eapcet.tsche.ac.in.
  • On the home page, check for the hall ticket or admit card section on the homepage. Click on the "TS EAMCET Admit Card 2024" link.
  • Submit your registration number, date of birth and other personal details.
  • Once you submit your details, your TS EAMCET hall tickets will appear on a new page.
  • Check the details on your hall tickets carefully and download it from the official website.

Also Read

SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2024 released, here is how to check and download

CBSE CTET 2024: Pre-admit card exam city slip expected soon at ctet.nic.in

Meta lets users download Reels from public accounts on Instagram; check how

IIM CAT Admit Card 2023 to be released today on iimcat.ac.in; Read for more

GATE 2024 admit cards to be released today: Check key dates, exam details

JEE Advanced 2024 registration begins, check date, process, & eligibility

NTA likely to announce details of examination centre for CUET-UG by May 5

Board exams twice a year from 2025: Govt asks CBSE to work out logistics

NTA JEE Main Session 2 result out: Check the link to download scorecards

KTET 2024: Registration at ktet.kerala.gov.in, date extended till May 2

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Indian educationEntrance ExamsAdmit CardJawaharlal Nehru University

First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story