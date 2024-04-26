Home / Education / News / Board exams twice a year from 2025: Govt asks CBSE to work out logistics

Board exams twice a year from 2025: Govt asks CBSE to work out logistics

The ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold consultations with school principals next month for conducting board exams twice a year, the sources said

The plan for introduction of a semester system has been ruled out, they said. Image used for representation purpose only
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 7:18 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Ministry of Education has asked the CBSE to work out logistics for conducting board exams twice a year from the 2025-26 academic session, according to sources.

The plan for introduction of a semester system has been ruled out, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The ministry and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold consultations with school principals next month for conducting board exams twice a year, the sources said.

The CBSE is currently in the process of working out the modalities of how will the academic calendar be structured to accommodate another set of board exams without impacting the undergraduate admission schedule, they said.

"The ministry has asked the CBSE to work on the logistics of how will board exams be conducted twice a year. The board is working out the modalities and a consultation will be organised next month with school principals," a source said.

"The idea being explored is to conduct two editions of the board exams at the end of the year from the 2025-26 academic session but the modalities still need to be worked out. However, there is no plan to implement the semester system," the source added.

According to the New Curriculum Framework (NCF) announced by the education ministry last year, board examinations will be held twice a year to ensure that students have enough time and opportunity to perform well and get an option to retain the best score.

Also Read

CBSE Datesheet 2024: The Board announces class 10th, 12th exam dates

CBSE revises date sheet for Class 10, 12 board exams in 2024; check details

CBSE Board exam 2024: Board releases Class 10, 12 practical exam guidelines

CBSE board exams highlights 2024: Check all essential guidelines, advisory

CBSE Board Exam 2024: Class 10, 12 board exams started, check instructions

NTA JEE Main Session 2 result out: Check the link to download scorecards

KTET 2024: Registration at ktet.kerala.gov.in, date extended till May 2

CBSE introduces NCERT online courses for classes 11, 12 on SWAYAM portal

AICTE, Apna.co launch career platform, to help 3 million students

UPSC CAPF 2024: Registration begins for 506 Assistant Commandant posts

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :board examsCBSEeducation

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 7:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story