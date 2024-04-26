Home / Education / News / NTA JEE Main Session 2 result out: Check the link to download scorecards

The results of session 2 of the JEE Mains 2024 exam were announced on Wednesday by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates can now download their scorecards by going to jeemain.nta.ac.in

NTA JEE Main Session 2 result out
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 5:14 PM IST
On Wednesday night, the results of the JEE Main 2024 second session were released by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with 56 candidates achieving the 100 percentile.
Ghazipur's Himanshu Yadav stood out as the only Uttar Pradesh student to achieve this remarkable feat. Rachit Aggarwal, an 18-year-old from Jalandhar, has, on the other hand, passed the JEE Mains exam with a perfect score of 100 NTA points.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday declared the results of the JEE Mains 2024 session 2, the entrance test for admission to undergrad engineering courses. Students can now download their scorecards by going to jeemain.nta.ac.in

NTA JEE Main Session 2 result: Topper’s statements

Ghazipur's Himanshu Yadav said, "After scoring a 99.5342192 percentile in the JEE Main first session, I didn't think I could score 100 percentile. I was lucky, and now I’m among the 56 candidates who achieved this score". JEE Main is just a stepping stone. The real test will be JEE Advanced. The All India Rank in JEE Advanced will determine the college and stream I get into," he further explained.
On the other hand, another topper Rachit stated that he was never a studious student till class 10th and never wanted to take non-medical classes in his higher secondary school.
“I never had any plans to pursue engineering but my elder brother, who is presently pursuing engineering in computer science from BITS Pilani, inspired me in setting my aim of taking non-medical and attempting for JEE examination,” he added.

NTA JEE Main Session 2 examination: Insight 

On April 4, 5, 6, 8, 9, and 12, 2024, the JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 exam was conducted in 319 cities nationwide by the NTA. The exams witnessed about 12.57 lakh applicants registering for the test in the second session. The first session was conducted in January-February and the results were announced on February 12. 

NTA JEE: Overview

A national-level entrance exam for undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) courses is the JEE, or Joint Entrance Examination Main.
JEE Main-qualified applicants are eligible to take part in the admission/counselling of the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), and other government-funded and private institutions.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 5:14 PM IST

