Home / Education / News / NTA likely to announce details of examination centre for CUET-UG by May 5

NTA likely to announce details of examination centre for CUET-UG by May 5

According to a public notice issued by the UGC, the registration of CUET (UG)-2024 had been extended on request received from candidates and other stakeholders

Exam illustration (Photo/Unsplash)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 2:48 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the information regarding the city of examination for CUET-UG by May 5 or earlier.

Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, Chairma of University Grants Commission (UGC) took to his official X handle and tweeted, "The National Testing Agency is likely to announce the City of Examination information for CUET-UG by 5th May or earlier. Downloading Admit Cards from the NTA website will begin in the second week of May 2024."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Earlier, on March 31, the University Grants Commission (UGC) extended the last date of registration for the Common University Entrance Test [CUET-(UG)]-2024 until April 5, 2024.

According to a public notice issued by the UGC, the registration of CUET (UG)-2024 had been extended on request received from candidates and other stakeholders.

Last month, UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar informed that the Commission had outlined initiatives including more test centres, examination in hybrid mode, timely availability of admit cards, scheduling breaks between exams held on the same day and moderate difficulty level in tests to ensure smooth and hassle-free CUET-UG.

The Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2024 will be conducted between May 15 and May 31, 2024. This is the third edition of CUET (UG) and comes at the time of the Lok Sabha elections.

Also Read

UGC to update National Eligibility Test syllabus, says Chairman Jagadesh

CUET PG 2024: NTA to release exam city slip today at pgcuet.samarth.ac.in

UGC NET Answer Key 2023: NTA releases response sheets, objection window

CUET registration 2024: Application process to begin today, check details

CUET UG 2024: Registration deadline ends today at exams.nta.ac.in

Board exams twice a year from 2025: Govt asks CBSE to work out logistics

NTA JEE Main Session 2 result out: Check the link to download scorecards

KTET 2024: Registration at ktet.kerala.gov.in, date extended till May 2

CBSE introduces NCERT online courses for classes 11, 12 on SWAYAM portal

AICTE, Apna.co launch career platform, to help 3 million students

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :UGCNational Testing AgencyEntrance Exams

First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story