Home / Education / News / TS ICET 2024 registration begins at icet.tsche.ac.in for MBA, MCA

TS ICET 2024 registration begins at icet.tsche.ac.in for MBA, MCA

Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE has begun the registration procedure for TS ICET 2024 on March 7, 2024 on the official site of TSCHE ICET at icet.tsche.ac.in

TS ICET 2024
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has initiated the registration cycle for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2024) for admission to MBA, and MCA courses from today, March 7. Eligible applicants can apply for TS ICET 2024 through the official site at icet.tsche.ac.in. 
Students can download the official notice for the TS ICET 2024 which was announced on March 5. During a meeting chaired by TSCHE chairman R Limbadri, TSICET 2024 chairman Thatikonda Ramesh, Kakatiya University vice-chancellor V Venkata Ramana, TSCHE vice-chairman SK Mahamood, TSCHE secretary Sriram Venkatesh, and TS ICET 2024 convener S Narasimha Chary, conversations were held on different perspectives. These included eligibility measures, exam pattern, online application procedure, test center arrangements, positioning, and syllabus.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

TS ICET 2024: Fee
Students have the choice to pay their TS ICET 2024 application form with no late expense until April 30. From that point onwards, they can still apply, however, with a late charge of Rs 250 until May 17 and Rs 500 until May 27. The TS ICET for MBA and MCA is planned to happen on June 4 and 5.

TS ICET: Eligibility 
To apply for MBA courses, applicants require a bachelor’s certification with at least 50 per cent marks in fields like BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BBM, BCA, BE, B.Tech, or B.Pharmacy. 
For MCA courses, applicants must have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks in fields like BCA, Computer Science Engineering, B.Sc, B.Com, or B.A. Additionally, they should have studied Maths at either 10+2 level or during their graduation.

TS ICET: Exam Pattern
The TS ICET 2024 held in a computer-based format, comprises 200 questions to be finished within a span of 150 minutes. These questions are distributed across three segments: mathematical ability, analytical ability, and communication ability.

TS ICET: List of Colleges/Universities 
Below are a list of universities and their affiliated colleges in Telangana offering MBA/MCA courses:
–– Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad
–– Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad
–– Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal
–– Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda
–– Palamuru University (PU), Mahabubnagar
–– Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar
–– Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad
–– Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad

–– Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H).

Also Read

AP ICET 2024: All about MBA, MCA entrance test at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

TS LAWCET, PGLCET 2024: Registration starts today at lawcet.tsche.ac.in

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

R Ashwin becomes fastest Indian bowler to take 500 wickets in Test cricket

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 Highlights: Bumrah the star as India lead by 171

AP ICET 2024: All about MBA, MCA entrance test at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

JEE Result 2024: View JEE Mains BArch, BPlan scorecard at official website

AIM, Meta partner to establish Frontier Technology Labs in schools

JEE Main 2024 session 2: Application correction window opens today

BPSC BAO 2024: Answer key released at official website of the commission

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Telangana boardTelangana govtTelangana

First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story