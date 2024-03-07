TS ICET 2024 registration begins at icet.tsche.ac.in for MBA, MCA

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has initiated the registration cycle for the Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET 2024) for admission to MBA, and MCA courses from today, March 7. Eligible applicants can apply for TS ICET 2024 through the official site at icet.tsche.ac.in.

Students can download the official notice for the TS ICET 2024 which was announced on March 5. During a meeting chaired by TSCHE chairman R Limbadri, TSICET 2024 chairman Thatikonda Ramesh, Kakatiya University vice-chancellor V Venkata Ramana, TSCHE vice-chairman SK Mahamood, TSCHE secretary Sriram Venkatesh, and TS ICET 2024 convener S Narasimha Chary, conversations were held on different perspectives. These included eligibility measures, exam pattern, online application procedure, test center arrangements, positioning, and syllabus.

TS ICET 2024: Fee Students have the choice to pay their TS ICET 2024 application form with no late expense until April 30. From that point onwards, they can still apply, however, with a late charge of Rs 250 until May 17 and Rs 500 until May 27. The TS ICET for MBA and MCA is planned to happen on June 4 and 5. TS ICET: Eligibility To apply for MBA courses, applicants require a bachelor’s certification with at least 50 per cent marks in fields like BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, BBM, BCA, BE, B.Tech, or B.Pharmacy. For MCA courses, applicants must have a bachelor’s degree with at least 50 per cent marks in fields like BCA, Computer Science Engineering, B.Sc, B.Com, or B.A. Additionally, they should have studied Maths at either 10+2 level or during their graduation.

TS ICET: Exam Pattern The TS ICET 2024 held in a computer-based format, comprises 200 questions to be finished within a span of 150 minutes. These questions are distributed across three segments: mathematical ability, analytical ability, and communication ability. TS ICET: List of Colleges/Universities Below are a list of universities and their affiliated colleges in Telangana offering MBA/MCA courses: –– Prof. Jayashankar Agricultural University (PJAU), Hyderabad –– Osmania University (OU), Hyderabad –– Kakatiya University (KU), Warangal –– Mahatma Gandhi University (MGU), Nalgonda –– Palamuru University (PU), Mahabubnagar –– Satavahana University (SU), Karimnagar –– Telangana University (TU), Nizamabad –– Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Open University (Dr. BRAOU), Hyderabad

–– Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTU-H).