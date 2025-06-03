TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 released at icet.tgche.ac.in; Steps to download

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 OUT: Telangana State Council of Higher Education, TSCHE, has released the TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 today, June 3, 2025.

All the interested candidates appearing for the Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can check and download the admit card through the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

How to download the TS ICET hall ticket 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the TS ICET hall ticket:

Visit the official website, icet.tgche.ac.in.

On the home page, check for the TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025 link.

A new page will appear where candidates have to enter their login details.

Once you submit your details, your admit card will appear on your screen.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

The hall ticket was originally scheduled to be released on June 2, but it was postponed due to unknown reasons.

The education council will conduct the exam on June 8 and 9, 2025. The exam will take place in both shifts, i.e., from 10 am to 12.30 pm, and the second shift will begin from 2.30 pm to 5 pm, TS ICET 2025 exam pattern The TS ICET 2025 exam will have three sections: For Section A – Analytical Ability: Question paper is in English & Telugu and English & Urdu.

For Section B – Mathematical Ability: Question paper is in English & Telugu and English & Urdu.

The exam will be an objective type test, where the candidate has to choose the correct answer out of multiple options. The exam will have 200 questions of one mark each.