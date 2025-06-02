Home / Education / News / NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 to be out today; here's how to download

NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 to be out today; here's how to download

NEET PG city intimation slip 2025 is set to release today at nbe.edu.in. Students can access their city intimation slip using their login details

Neet exam
NEET exam | Photo: Shiksha
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
NEET PG city intimation slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the city allotment slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 today, June 2, 2025. 
 
Candidates who have registered for the NEET PG examination can access their exam city slip through the official website, by using their login details, at nbe.edu.in.

NEET PG 2025 city allotment slip

The NEET PG 2025 city allotment slip includes important information about the examination centre allotted to each candidate. NBEMS will also share these details with the candidates through their registered email IDs. However, all the candidates are advised to access their city intimation slip through the official website in case they do not receive the email. 

How to check and download the NEET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the NEET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip:
  • Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in.
  • Log in using your registration ID and password.
  • Click on the “NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip” link.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.
 
All the candidates are advised to verify all the details in the city intimation slip, such as name and exam centre location. If students find any discrepancy, they should report it to NBEMS for correction.

NEET PG 2025 Exam dates

The NEET PG 2025 exam will take place on June 15, 2025, in multiple exam centres across India. The test is for all the students seeking admission into MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma programmes nationwide.

NEET PG 2025: Admit card

The NEET PG city allotment slip shares information about the examination city and centre. The NBEMS will release the NEET PG hall ticket 2025 on June 11, 2025. The NEET PG Exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on June 15, 2025. All the candidates should carry their admit card to the exam centre.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

JoSAA counselling 2025: Registration begins tomorrow at official website

JEE Advanced 2025 results out today at jeeadv.ac.in: Check toppers list

RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip for CBT 1 out at rrbcdg.gov.in. Details here

RBSE 5th results 2025 out today: Check Result and download at rajpsp.nic.in

Admissions begin for PSEB open school board exams for Class 10, 12

Topics :NEET examsEntrance ExamsAdmit Card

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story