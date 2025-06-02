NEET PG city intimation slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the city allotment slip for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2025 today, June 2, 2025.

The NEET PG 2025 city allotment slip includes important information about the examination centre allotted to each candidate. NBEMS will also share these details with the candidates through their registered email IDs. However, all the candidates are advised to access their city intimation slip through the official website in case they do not receive the email.

How to check and download the NEET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the NEET PG 2025 exam city intimation slip:

Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Log in using your registration ID and password.

Click on the “NEET PG 2025 City Intimation Slip” link.

Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

All the candidates are advised to verify all the details in the city intimation slip, such as name and exam centre location. If students find any discrepancy, they should report it to NBEMS for correction.

NEET PG 2025 Exam dates

The NEET PG 2025 exam will take place on June 15, 2025, in multiple exam centres across India. The test is for all the students seeking admission into MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma programmes nationwide.