RRB NTPC admit card 2025 out at rrbcdg.gov.in; Check CBT 1 hall tickets

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the NTPC admit card 2025 for Stage 1 of the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment 2025

RRB NTPC admit card 2025 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

RRB NTPC admit card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the admit cards for the RRB NTPC 2025 examination. Candidates appearing for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) exams can now download their hall tickets from the official websites of their respective regional RRBs. To access the admit card, candidates must log in using their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

RRB NTPC 2025: Exam details

The RRB NTPC 2025 exam will be held from June 5 to June 24, 2025, and will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam duration is 90 minutes and will include a total of 100 questions. Out of these, 40 questions will be from the General Awareness section, 30 from Mathematics, and 30 from the General Intelligence and Reasoning section. Each question carries one mark, and there will be a penalty of 1/3 mark for every incorrect answer.
 

How to check and download the RRB NTPC admit card 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the RRB NTPC admit  card 2025:
  • Visit the official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.
  • On the home page, check for the RRB NTPC Admit Card link.
  • Then, candidates need to enter their login credentials.
  • Once they click on submit, their results will appear on the screen.
  • Candidates can download and take a printout for future reference.

RRB NTPC 2024: No call letter via post

The board will also send the SMS and email to all the eligible candidates about the e-call letter and updated details on their registered mobile number and email account. The board will not share any RRB NTPC call letter via post. 

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025: Exam dates

The RRB NTPC Exam will take place between June 5 and June 24, 2025. The RRB NTPC Hall Ticket will be released 4 days before the examination.

RRB NTPC admit card 2025: Details

The RRB NTPC Exam 2025 is set to begin from June 5, 2025. Here’s the list of details mentioned on the RRB NTPC Admit Card. 
  • Candidate’s name & roll number
  • Category of candidates
  • Candidate signature and photo
  • Exam date & time
  • Exam centre address
  • Reporting time
 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

