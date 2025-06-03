NTA NEET UG 2025 provisional answer key out; raise objections by June 5

The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) provisional answer key was made public by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, June 3. The provisional answer key for the NEET UG test this year is available for download on the official website at neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has made available scanned copies of each answer sheet in addition to the NEET answer keys for every question paper code. Additionally, candidates have until June 5, 2025, to object if they are dissatisfied with any answer or have any issues with the question.

NTA NEET UG 2025: Insights

The National Testing Agency administers NEET UG annually to applicants for undergraduate (UG) programs such as MBBS, BDS, BSMS, and BAMS, among others, at all of the nation's medical and dental schools. On May 4, NEET UG was held for 22.7 lakh applicants. The exam was conducted at 4,750 locations in 557 Indian cities and 14 places abroad.

NTA NEET UG Answer Key 2025: Steps to download

Step 1: Go to the NTA NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, choose the “NEET Answer Key 2025" link.

Step 3: Fill in your registration information and press submit.

Step 4: The NEET UG answer key 2025 will be showcased on the screen.

ALSO READ: TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 released at icet.tgche.ac.in; Steps to download Step 5: Print the answer key for later use.

NTA NEET UG Answer Key 2025: Steps to raise objections

Step 1: Visit the NTA NEET UG 2025 website at nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Choose the link for the answer key challenge given on the official website

Step 3: Fill in your application number, test booklet code, and captcha.

Step 4: Questions and response choices will be displayed on the form. Pick the answer that you believe is right for the questions you want to challenge.

Step 5: Upload documents to back up your argument, like references from standard textbooks or research publications.

Step 6: Submit your challenge and make the payment of the applicable fees.

NTA NEET UG Answer Key 2025: Payment for the objection window

ALSO READ: RRB NTPC admit card 2025 out at rrbcdg.gov.in; Check CBT 1 hall tickets Starting from today, June 3, 2025, until June 5, 2025, at 11:50 pm, candidates who would like to object to the provisional answer key or their recorded responses may do so during the challenge window that NTA has opened.

Candidates can submit an online challenge by paying Rs 200 per question if they think any of the answers in the key are wrong or if there is an error in their recorded response. Even if the objection is found to be valid, this charge is non-refundable. Debit cards, credit cards, or net banking can all be used to make the payment.

It is crucial to remember that objections submitted by any method other than the online platform will not be taken into consideration, and no challenge will be accepted without the processing charge. Annexures 1 and 2 on the official website contain comprehensive information for the challenge procedure.

NTA NEET UG 2025: What next?

ALSO READ: 30% drop in student placements amid global visa crackdown? IDP rings alarm NTA will review all of the objections made by candidates after the challenge period is over. The final answer key will be modified if any of the challenges are determined to be valid. The NEET UG 2025 results will be announced soon after the final answer key is posted on the website. At the same time, the All India Rank (AIR) list would be made public. There will not be any further objections or modifications to the final key.

The counselling process for admission to MBBS, BDS, and other UG medical programs will start after the results are announced. It is recommended that candidates continue to check the official website frequently for information on the final answer key, results, and further admissions processes.