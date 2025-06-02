How to check and download the Kerala Plus One results 2025?
- Visit the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in
- On the home page, check for the Kerala Plus One results 2025 link.
- Then enter your login details, i.e., roll number and date of birth.
- Then, click on the submit button.
- Your marksheet will appear on your screen.
- Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.
Kerala HSCAP Plus One first allotment
- Original SSLC mark sheet
- Transfer Certificate (TC)
- Passport-size photos
- Any additional documents specified by authorities
Kerala HSCAP Plus One admissions: Seat availability for 2025
- Regular stream: 4,41,887 seats
- Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE): 33,030 seats
- Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs): 61,429 seats
- Polytechnic colleges: 9,990 seats
DHSE Kerala Plus One: Revaluation process
