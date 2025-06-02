Home / Education / News / Kerala Plus One results 2025 announced: Here's how to check and download

Kerala Plus One results 2025 announced: Here's how to check and download

The DHSE Kerala Plus One results 2025 has been released today, June 2. Students can check their DHSE +1 marks at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, using their login details

Classroom, Class, Students, Student
Kerala Plus One results 2025(Photo: Shutterstock)
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 4:56 PM IST
Kerala DHSE Plus One results 2025: The wait is over for students awaiting the Kerala DHSE Plus One results 2025. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) declared the Kerala DHSE Plus One results 2025 today June 2. 
 
Students can access their results through the official portals, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and dhsekerala.gov.in, using their login details.
 
The results is announced by Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty during a press conference. Alongside the DHSE Plus One results, the Vocational Higher Secondary (VHSE) Plus One results 2025 will also be released at the same  time. 

How to check and download the Kerala Plus One results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Kerala Plus One results 2025:
  • Visit the official website, results.kite.kerala.gov.in
  • On the home page, check for the Kerala Plus One results 2025 link.
  • Then enter your login details, i.e., roll number and date of birth.
  • Then, click on the submit button.
  • Your marksheet will appear on your screen.
  • Candidates can download and take printouts for future reference.
 
The online result will include subject-wise marks, total marks, and pass/fail status. While this digital mark sheet is valid for immediate reference, students must collect the official hard copy from their respective schools later.

Kerala HSCAP Plus One first allotment

The first allotment is based on the updated preferences and corrected data after the trial allotment published on May 24, 2025. It also shows the school and course assigned to each student in the first round.
 
Students who are happy with their allotment must report to the designated school with the necessary documents within the given deadline to confirm their admission. Required documents include:
  • Original SSLC mark sheet
  • Transfer Certificate (TC)
  • Passport-size photos
  • Any additional documents specified by authorities
 
Missing the deadline may result in the cancellation of the allotted seat. Those dissatisfied with their current allotment can wait for subsequent rounds. 

Kerala HSCAP Plus One admissions: Seat availability for 2025

For the 2025 academic year, a total of 5,46,336 seats have been made available across various streams:
  • Regular stream: 4,41,887 seats
  • Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE): 33,030 seats
  • Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs): 61,429 seats
  • Polytechnic colleges: 9,990 seats
To address possible shortages, over 64,000 extra seats have been added this year.

DHSE Kerala Plus One: Revaluation process

If a student believes their marks are incorrect or unsatisfactory, they can request a revaluation or rechecking of their answer sheet. Detailed guidelines for the revaluation process will be made available on the official websites. 
 

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

