TSBIE Inter Improvement: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has announced the hall tickets for the Intermediate Supplementary and Improvement Examinations 2025. Students who are appearing for these exams can now download their hall tickets from the official website at tgbie.cgg.gov.in.

The supplemental exams will be placed at different locations throughout the state between May 22 and May 29, 2025, according to TSBIE. Every day, there will be two exam sessions; one in the morning from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm and another in the afternoon from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. TSBIE has already declared the detailed timetable, including subject-wise exam dates.

TS Inter Supplementary exams 2025: Date and Time?

Ts Inter Supplementary Exam Date: May 22, 2025 to May 29, 2025

Ts Inter Supplementary Exam 2025 Timings:

• Morning Session (9:00 AM to 12:00 PM): First-year students

• Afternoon Session (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM): Second-year students.

• Go to the official TSBIE website at https://tgbie.cgg.gov.in

• On the homepage, press on the link for "Intermediate Supplementary Hall Ticket 2025"

• Choose your course (General or Vocational) and year (First or Second)

• Fill in your hall ticket number or other needed details

• Press on "Submit"

• Your hall ticket will showcased on the screen

• Download and take a printout for later use during the exams.

TS Inter Hall Ticket 2025: Result and Revaluation

In July 2025, the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations (IPASE) 2025 results are anticipated to be made public. Students who are unhappy with their performance can request a recount or reevaluation. After the results announcement, the revaluation application process will begin. There is a ₹600 charge for the revaluation and a ₹100 fee for recounting.

Before the exams start, schools must notify the board right once if there are any discrepancies so that corrections can be made. After paying the necessary money and receiving Divisional Board approval, corrections can be submitted online via the "Application Correction" link.

TS Inter exams 2025: Student details

Of these, 16,994 are in their first year of vocational stream and 2,49,032 are in their first year of general stream. In order to improve their grades, more than 50,000 students have also applied to submit improvement papers.

Exam fees for the second year have been paid by 12,357 students in the vocational stream and 1,34,341 students in the general stream. An overall of 4,12,724 students have signed up for the exams this year.