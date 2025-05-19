KCET results 2025 to be released soon: Check steps to download scorecard

KCET results 2025: The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) results 2025 soon on the official websites.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their scorecards through the official websites, kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, and karresults.nic.in.

KCET results 2025: Examination

The KEA conducted the Karnataka UGCET 2025 exam on April 15, 16 and 17, 2025, at different test centres across the state. The exams were held in two shifts: 10.30 am to 11.50 am and 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.

Several measures are being taken by the board to safely conduct the examination and avoid any malpractice. All exam centres were under CCTV surveillance during the test.

How to check and download KCET exam results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the KCET exam results 2025:

Visit the official websites: kea.kar.nic.in, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, or karresults.nic.in

On the home page, check for the KCET results 2025 links and click on them.

Candidates need to enter their login account using their registration number and password.

Click on the submit button, and your results will appear on your screen.

Submit details: Your result will be displayed after successful login.

Students can download and print a copy for future reference.

Kannada Language Test results out

The KEA has already released the Kannada Language Test results, which are relevant for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga candidates. This exam is a prerequisite for eligibility in the KCET admission process for those groups.

KCET exam results 2025: Cut-offs and rank list

Once the KEA releases the KCET 2025 results, they will also announce the course-wise and category-wise cut-off ranks. Those cut-off marks will determine the minimum marks required to get admission in a specified college and programs.

The authority will also share a comprehensive rank list displaying the ranking of all qualified candidates across the streams, and it will serve as a basis for counselling and seat allotment rounds.

KCET exam results 2025: What next for passed students?

Candidates who manage to get the minimum marks will be invited to participate in the KCET 2025 counselling process, which will begin soon after the results. The counselling includes:

Document verification

Option entry for preferred courses and institutions

Mock allotment helps candidates to make informed choices

Final seat allotment and reporting to the assigned college

Documents required for counselling

KCET results 2025: Documents required

All the candidates are advised to keep the following documents ready for a smooth counselling experience:

KCET 2025 scorecard

Class 10 and 12 marksheets

Caste or category certificate (if applicable)

Government-issued ID proof

The KCET examinations are for students seeking admission in undergraduate seats in engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, and veterinary programmes across Karnataka. The KCET results include important details about candidates, i.e., name, subject-wise scores, total marks obtained, and the overall rank.