PSEB 10th results 2025: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 10 (matriculation) exam results today in a press conference at 2:30 pm.

Students who have appeared for the PSEB 10th board exams can check and download the board results through the official website, pseb.ac.in, using their login credentials, i.e., roll number and name.

This year, 2.81 lakh students appeared for the PSEB Class 10 examinations, which were held from March 10 to April 4, 2025.

PSEB board results 2025 time

Punjab board 10th results 2025: Gender-wise pass percentage Here's the gender-wise pass percentage of PSEB Class 10th results 2025: Girls: 96.85 per cent

96.85 per cent Boys: 94.50 per cent

94.50 per cent Trangender: 50 per cent PSEB 10th results 2025: Toppers list This year, three students Akshnur Kaur, Ratinderdeep Kaur and Arshdeep Kaur have scored perfect marks, i.e., 650 out of 650 marks. The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) announced the Class 10 board results 2025 for the academic session 2024–25 today, May 16, 2025, at 2:30 pm.Here's the gender-wise pass percentage of PSEB Class 10th results 2025:

How to check the Punjab Board Class 10th results 2025?

Here are the simple steps to check and download the Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2025:

Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in.

On the homepage, check for the ‘results’ section.

Click on the 'Punjab Board Class 10th results 2025' link

Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth, etc.

The Class 10 results 2025 will appear on the screen.

Students can download and print the marksheet for future reference.

Punjab 10th Result: How to check the Punjab exam result via DigiLocker?

Here are the steps to check and download PSEB Class 10th board results 2025 via DigiLocker

Visit the DigiLocker website or download the app on your smartphone.

Link your Aadhar card with DigiLocker (if you haven't already)

Enter your password and registered credentials to log in now.

Then, under the "education" category, click on "Punjab."

A list of colleges and the education board will appear.

Select 'PSEB' and enter the necessary details.

The PSEB 10th mark sheet will appear on the screen.

Students can download the results and take a printout for future reference.

Punjab Board 10th results 2025: Minimum passing marks

ALSO READ: CBSE 10, 12 revaluation, re-counting, re-verification 2025-complete process The minimum passing marks to clear the PSEB Class 10th examination are 33 per cent. If candidates fail to meet the criteria, they have the option to appear for the PSEB supplementary/compartment examination.

PSEB board 10th results 2025: Previous years' results date

Here's the previous years' results date

2025: May 16, 2025 at 2:30 PM

2024: April 18, 2024

2023: May 26, 2023

2022: July 5, 2022 (Covid Year)

How did girls and boys students perform last year in Punjab Board?

Last year, the overall pass percentage for Class 10th board was 97.24%. Girls managed to outshine boys as they achieved a percentage of 98.11 per cent as compared to 96.47 per cent for boys.

PSEB class 10 results 2025: Previous years' toppers

Here's the list of toppers from PSEB Class 10th 2024: