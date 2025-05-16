How to check the Punjab Board Class 10th results 2025?
Here are the simple steps to check and download the Punjab Board Class 10th Result 2025:
Visit the official website — pseb.ac.in.
On the homepage, check for the ‘results’ section.
Click on the 'Punjab Board Class 10th results 2025' link
Enter your login credentials, i.e., roll number and date of birth, etc.
The Class 10 results 2025 will appear on the screen.
Students can download and print the marksheet for future reference.
Punjab 10th Result: How to check the Punjab exam result via DigiLocker?
Here are the steps to check and download PSEB Class 10th board results 2025 via DigiLocker:
Visit the DigiLocker website or download the app on your smartphone.
Link your Aadhar card with DigiLocker (if you haven't already)
Enter your password and registered credentials to log in now.
Then, under the "education" category, click on "Punjab."
A list of colleges and the education board will appear.
Select 'PSEB' and enter the necessary details.
The PSEB 10th mark sheet will appear on the screen.
Students can download the results and take a printout for future reference.
Punjab Board 10th results 2025: Minimum passing marks
The minimum passing marks to clear the PSEB Class 10th examination are 33 per cent. If candidates fail to meet the criteria, they have the option to appear for the PSEB supplementary/compartment examination.