Working professionals flock to IIT, IIM upskilling courses for career gains

Online upskilling courses offered by premier institutions like the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institutes of Management (IIM) are witnessing a steady surge in enrolments, especially among early-career professionals aiming to stay relevant in today's dynamic job market.

According to Technopak Advisors' report 'Online Higher Education, Certification and Upskilling Market in India,' nearly 70 per cent of learners in these programmes have less than three years of work experience indicating a strong preference for flexible, industry-aligned education.

Covering areas such as artificial intelligence, big data, electric vehicles, business management and leadership, these programmes blend academic depth with real-world applicability. Many are delivered in hybrid formats, allowing professionals to upskill without taking a career break.

These courses are also drawing interest from entrepreneurs and senior professionals seeking to boost efficiency and stay competitive.

"These courses are not just theoretical they are very helpful in solving real-world business problems," said Dr Girish Mohan Gupta, 84, who recently completed an executive MBA from IIM. "It helped me a lot in managing Human Resources and finance in my businesses. I have learnt how to grow money and more importantly, how to protect it." Learning platforms such as Jaro Education, Simplilearn, TimesPro and TalentEdge have also reported growing participation. Jaro, for instance, says half of its learners have over two years of experience, while 23 per cent have more than five.

"Upskilling is helping bridge the gap between industry needs and professional knowledge," said Ranjita Raman, CEO of Jaro Education. "Courses related to electric vehicles and artificial intelligence are in high demand because they are aligned with the future of work." The momentum is also backed by Coursera's Micro-Credentials Impact Report 2025, which says 97 per cent of Indian employers are willing to offer higher starting salaries to candidates with micro-credentials. Ninety-five per cent say these certifications reduce training costs and onboarding time, while 98 per cent believe they improve candidate competitiveness.

A major driver of this trend is the rapid pace of technological change across industries.

"With the constant evolution of technology, companies are being forced to adopt new tools, platforms and business models. This is creating an urgent need for professionals to continuously update their skills," said Prof Diwahar Nadar of IIM Sambalpur. "Upskilling is no longer optional it is the only way to stay employable." Professionals are now actively pursuing certifications in artificial intelligence, electric vehicles, cybersecurity, data analytics and management to future-proof their careers and remain adaptable.

As industries continue to transform, experts say such upskilling programmes will remain critical in bridging skill gaps and unlocking new career opportunities.