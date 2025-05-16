Home / Education / News / LPU terminates MoUs with Turkiye and Azerbaijan, citing security concerns

LPU terminates MoUs with Turkiye and Azerbaijan, citing security concerns

Lovely Professional University becomes the first private Indian university to sever academic ties with Turkiye and Azerbaijan for backing Pakistan during Operation Sindoor

Turkey flag
Lovely Professional University terminates all MoUs with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan, following their support for Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Mohammad Anab Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2025 | 5:43 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
After Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) decided to terminate their memorandum of understanding (MoU) with institutions affiliated to the Government of Turkiye, Punjab’s Lovely Professional University (LPU) has also decided to follow suit.
 
The Jalandhar-based private institution has decided to sever all MoUs with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan.
 
The decision has been taken after both Turkiye and Azerbaijan extended their support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.
 
Notably, LPU is the first private university to terminate associations with institutions in Turkiye and Azerbaijan.
 
“When our brave armed forces are risking their lives – whether in covert operations, air defence, or patrolling our borders – we, as an institution, cannot remain indifferent. LPU’s mission has always been aligned with the growth and integrity of India, and we will never associate with any institution that undermines India’s sovereignty,” said LPU Founder Chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal.
 
Mittal is also a Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Also Read

CAIT calls for boycott of Turkiye, Azerbaijan over 'support' to Pakistan

Air India urges govt to ban IndiGo-Turkish deal; cites security reasons

Çelebi to pursue legal steps after BCAS revokes India security clearance

Artist body urges Netflix, JioCinema, Prime Video to boycott Turkish shows

India's trade body to decide on halting all trade with Turkey & Azerbaijan

 
The decision includes the immediate termination of student and faculty exchange programmes, joint research projects, dual degree initiatives, and all other forms of academic collaboration with institutions from the two countries.
 
Some of the other notable institutions that have terminated their agreements with the varsities of these two nations are Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad, and Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University (CSJMU), Kanpur.  Reports suggest that other prominent higher education institutions, such as the University of Delhi, are also reconsidering their international collaborations with Turkiye in light of its condemnation of the Indian armed forces and Operation Sindoor following the Pahalgam terror attack last month.    (With inputs from PTI)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IIFT to open its first overseas campus in Dubai, receives govt approval

PSEB 10th results 2025 declared today at pseb.ac.in, steps to download

SBI Clerk Results 2025: Check 'Mains' result link, selection list and more

PSEB 10th Toppers' List 2025: Perfect score hat-trick by girls, hit 650/650

HBSE exams 2025: Haryana Class 10th result to be released soon at website

Topics :TurkeyAzerbaijanOperation SindoorIndian educationAsian College of Journalism

First Published: May 16 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story