The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday released the TSPSC Group I services mains exam 2024 hall tickets. Candidates who have passed the prelims exam can check and download the TSPSC Group 1 Mains exam 2024 admit card at tspsc.gov.in.

To check the TSPSC Group 1 hall ticket 2024, candidates have to check their login credential details like registration ID and Password, on the portal.

According to the schedule, the TSPSC Group I Services Mains Examination 2024 will take place from October 21 to 21. The exams will be held every day from 2 PM to 5 PM. Candidates should bring their TSPSC Group 1 hall tickets 2024 along with a valid ID proof on the day of the examination.

Candidates who fail to bring the TSPSC Group 1 Mains exam admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

The TSPSC Group 1 Mains exam admit card will have some important details such as the candidate's name, parents' names, roll number, registration number, photograph, exam centre, date, and time. In case of any discrepancies, candidates can contact the exam authorities immediately to correct them before the exam begins.

TSPSC Group I Main Exam Admit Card 2024: Vacancies

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 563 vacancies for multiple positions such as Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Category II), Commercial Tax Officer, Municipal Commissioner (Grade II), Assistant Treasury Officer/Assistant Accounts Officer, Assistant Audit Officer, and several other roles.

How to check and download TSPSC Group I Main Exam Admit Card 2024?

Here are the simple steps to check and download TSPSC Group I Main Exam Admit Card 2024: